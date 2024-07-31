Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik’s girlfriend says she’s been loving all the memes

Clark Kent had Lois Lane.

Peter Parker had Mary Jane.

And Stephen Nedoroscik has Tess McCracken.

McCracken, 26, was among the many 1000’s within the Paris crowds cheering on her boyfriend, the Olympic gymnast-turned-internet darling, as he helped Staff USA safe a spot on the rostrum Monday.

She has additionally been reveling within the plethora of memes about Nedoroscik, who grew to become lovingly recognized to 1000’s of on-line followers as “pommel horse man,” “babygirl” and Superman/Clark Kent.

“Blowing up on the web has been such an surprising facet impact of this entire journey,” McCracken stated in a cellphone interview Tuesday.

The couple, who’ve been courting for eight years, met at Penn State College, the place they each competed in gymnastics.

Nedoroscik, 25, certified for the Olympic crew solely on the power of his pommel horse routine. Up to now 24 hours, he grew to become an web favourite after he sat on the sidelines for practically three hours through the first 5 rotations earlier than he anchored the U.S. on his specialty occasion.

McCracken described Nedoroscik as a “goofy man” who’s “actually lighthearted” and “at all times sees the brilliant facet of issues.”

To see “most people and the web … go on and on about him and simply make all of those memes — it has been among the finest occasions,” she stated.

McCracken stated Nedoroscik was beforehand likened to actor Tom Holland and his Marvel superhero character, Spider-Man. In an interview with NBC’s “TODAY” present, Nedoroscik stated he considers the Clark Kent feedback “an superior comparability.”

In the meantime, McCracken has earned her personal nickname from some on-line followers.

“I’ve individuals like tagging me, calling me ‘Lois Lane.’ I’m like, ‘OK, I’m not going to be mad about it,’” she stated with fun.

Nedoroscik was the ultimate athlete to compete in his class, and whereas he did his routine, McCracken stated, she had just one thought on her thoughts: “Keep on the horse.”

“I used to be so lightheaded from screaming that I virtually fainted,” she stated.

Her family and friends group chats have been blowing up, with family members sharing totally different viral memes about Nedoroscik because the competitors.

“I like them a lot,” McCracken stated of the memes. “I’ve retweeted virtually each single one.”

McCracken’s favourite meme has been a TikTok video posted by the official NBC Olympics & Paralympics account, which makes use of the music “You, Me and Steve” by the comedic duo Garfunkel and Oates.

The couple plan to sightsee in Paris for just a few days, she stated. However the Video games are usually not over for social media’s Olympic Superman: He competes once more Saturday through the males’s pommel horse finals.