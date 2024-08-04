Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik Wins Bronze at 2024 Paris Olympics

Stephen Nedoroscik positioned third within the males’s pommel horse ultimate on the 2024 Paris Olympics, incomes the bronze medal.

The gymnast, 25, competed on Saturday, August 3, successful over the gang in Paris, ending behind Eire’s Rhys McClenaghan and Kazakhstan’s Nariman Kurbanov.

After his household’s earlier pleas for higher seats, they have been in a position to transfer nearer to the pommel horse to look at him compete. “All the best way, let’s go,” his sister screamed after his rotation.

Nedoroscik rapidly received over viewers when he helped lead the U.S. males’s gymnastics crew to their first Olympic medal in 16 years, securing the bronze on Monday, July 29, alongside teammates Brody Malone, Fred Richard, Asher Hong and Paul Juda.

Following that victory, Nedoroscik spoke to reporters about his successful efficiency. “It was simply the best second of my life, I believe,” he mentioned. “[I’m] so pleased to have been there.”

Nedoroscik famous that he had a “actually lengthy day” ready for his routine, which was the final on the lineup. “I framed that in my head as a constructive, like, I could be the exclamation level,” he shared.

Nedoroscik obtained assist from his teammates Malone and Juda, who have been cheering him on as he ready to do his half within the competitors.

“I type of, in that second, was like, ‘Alright, let’s run in again, then. Let’s go on the market and do our factor,’” he recalled. “I’ve [coach] Sam Mikulak as simply, like, the best coach of all time. He’s up there, serving to me hold the nerves in test. He is aware of precisely what to say to me. So once we acquired that chalk bucket, he type of simply settled me down and mentioned, ‘You’re prepared for this.’ I went up there, did my routine, and through that dismount, I used to be simply, like, already smiling.”

Nedoroscik went viral after a photograph of him stress-free as he waited for his flip grew to become a meme.

“Obsessive about this one man on the US males’s gymnastics crew who appears like he’s getting his phd in anthropology and his solely job is pommel horse,” one fan tweeted by way of X on Monday.

Viewers additionally appreciated how Nedoroscik eliminated his glasses for his routine, in a transfer that earned comparisons to Clark Kent.

“It’s not essentially clear,” he instructed At present of his imaginative and prescient. “However the factor about pommel horse is that if I hold [my glasses] on, they’re gonna fly someplace.”

He added: “Once I go up on the pommel horse, it’s all about feeling the gear. I don’t even actually see after I’m doing my gymnastics. It’s all within the palms — I can really feel every part.”

As Nedoroscik’s recognition soared, his girlfriend, Tess McCracken, shared his response to the newfound consideration, telling E! Information on Thursday, August 1, that he was “shocked” by the love he obtained.

“I used to be making an attempt to point out him issues, like, ‘You’re a meme, you might be viral. Take a look at all these things,’” she continued. “And he cherished them. He laughed at them. And at that time, they have been simply beginning. We didn’t know what it was about to show into.”