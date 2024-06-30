Gymnast Shilese Jones pulls out of U.S. Olympic trials with leg injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gymnast Shilese Jones pulled out of the U.S. Olympic trials, at some point after injuring her left knee whereas coaching on the vault.

USA Gymnastics stated Jones was pulled from the meet after being evaluated on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was among the many main contenders to hitch Simone Biles on the five-woman staff that can head to Paris as heavy favorites to win gold.

One awkward touchdown on the vault modified all that.

Jones was warming up on the occasion earlier than Friday evening’s competitors when her left leg bent awkwardly as her toes hit the mat. She was helped off the rostrum however later returned for the uneven bars, her greatest occasion.

The Seattle-area native scored a 14.675 — the highest rating of the evening — however gingerly made her means off the rostrum and didn’t compete on steadiness beam or flooring train.

Jones is considered one of three ladies who noticed their hopes of reaching the Olympics finish with accidents this week. Skye Blakely, who completed a robust second to Biles on the U.S. Championships final month, tore the Achilles tendon in her proper leg throughout coaching on Wednesday.

Kayla DiCello, a 2020 Olympic alternate, ruptured her left Achilles tendon on vault on Friday.

“Whereas this isn’t the consequence I envisioned, there’s a lot to be pleased with,” DiCello wrote in an Instagram publish on Saturday, including “this isn’t the tip of my story.”

___

AP Summer time Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games