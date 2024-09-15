GW4 FPL bonus points: Maximum for Watkins

The all-important bonus factors in Fantasy Premier League are in for the matches performed in Gameweek 4 thus far.

3pts 2pts 1pt
Southampton 0-3 Man Utd
De Ligt Dalot Onana
Brighton 0-0 Ipswich
Muric Veltman Tuanzebe
Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester
Mateta Vardy Ndidi
Fulham 1-1 West Ham
Ings, Raul Jimenez Smith Rowe
Liverpool 0-1 Nott’m Forest
Sels Aina Hudson-Odoi, Moreno
Man Metropolis 2-1 Brentford
Haaland Wissa Ederson
Aston Villa 3-2 Everton
Watkins McNeil Duran
AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea
Sanchez Fofana Nkunku

See: How the FPL Bonus Factors System works

FPL managers must be conscious that as of this season, all factors are solely ultimate roughly one hour after the LAST MATCH of the Gameweek, which means factors and bonus factors earned on a earlier day are topic to alter. Click on right here for extra info on what’s modified.

