GW4 FPL bonus points: Maximum for Watkins

The all-important bonus factors in Fantasy Premier League are in for the matches performed in Gameweek 4 thus far.
|3pts
|2pts
|1pt
|Southampton 0-3 Man Utd
|De Ligt
|Dalot
|Onana
|Brighton 0-0 Ipswich
|Muric
|Veltman
|Tuanzebe
|Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester
|Mateta
|Vardy
|Ndidi
|Fulham 1-1 West Ham
|Ings, Raul Jimenez
|–
|Smith Rowe
|Liverpool 0-1 Nott’m Forest
|Sels
|Aina
|Hudson-Odoi, Moreno
|Man Metropolis 2-1 Brentford
|Haaland
|Wissa
|Ederson
|Aston Villa 3-2 Everton
|Watkins
|McNeil
|Duran
|AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea
|Sanchez
|Fofana
|Nkunku
See: How the FPL Bonus Factors System works
FPL managers must be conscious that as of this season, all factors are solely ultimate roughly one hour after the LAST MATCH of the Gameweek, which means factors and bonus factors earned on a earlier day are topic to alter. Click on right here for extra info on what’s modified.