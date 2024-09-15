GW4 FPL bonus points: Maximum for Watkins

The all-important bonus factors in Fantasy Premier League are in for the matches performed in Gameweek 4 thus far.

3pts 2pts 1pt Southampton 0-3 Man Utd De Ligt Dalot Onana Brighton 0-0 Ipswich Muric Veltman Tuanzebe Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester Mateta Vardy Ndidi Fulham 1-1 West Ham Ings, Raul Jimenez – Smith Rowe Liverpool 0-1 Nott’m Forest Sels Aina Hudson-Odoi, Moreno Man Metropolis 2-1 Brentford Haaland Wissa Ederson Aston Villa 3-2 Everton Watkins McNeil Duran AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea Sanchez Fofana Nkunku

FPL managers must be conscious that as of this season, all factors are solely ultimate roughly one hour after the LAST MATCH of the Gameweek, which means factors and bonus factors earned on a earlier day are topic to alter. Click on right here for extra info on what’s modified.