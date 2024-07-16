Gunnar Henderson bows out early in Home Run Derby

Gunnar Henderson hits 11 in Dwelling Run Derby, fails to advance previous first spherical

Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson bowed out early within the 2024 Dwelling Run Derby Monday night time, hitting 11 house runs and failing to advance previous the primary spherical. Henderson is third within the MLB with 28 house runs on the all-star break, and he had the best complete of anybody competing within the occasion.Henderson completed final within the first spherical.The Orioles aren’t completed with All-Star Weekend, although.Henderson is one in every of 5 Orioles to make the journey to Arlington, Texas, for the 2024 MLB All-Star Sport. He is joined by catcher Adley Rutschman, third baseman Jordan Westburg, pitcher Corbin Burnes and outfielder Anthony Santander.

