Gucci Opens New Store at The Grove in Los Angeles

Gucci has a brand new deal with at The Grove.

After internet hosting pop-ups in years previous, the luxurious vogue home has formally opened a brand new retailer at quintessential Los Angeles procuring vacation spot The Grove in a main area previously occupied by J. Crew. Gucci’s new boutique, which spans over 8,000 sq. toes, opened June 28. The shop’s white facade consists of their emblem atop darkish marble. Inside, marble and geometric shapes are used for the flooring, which in keeping with a launch, was impressed by designs discovered throughout historic buildings.

Gucci’s new location at The Grove, owned and operated by billionaire actual property magnate and former L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso, carries ready-to-wear, males’s and ladies’s purses, equipment, footwear, magnificence and items from the model’s journey assortment, Gucci Valigeria.

Gucci’s new retailer at The Grove. Courtesy of Pablo Enriquez for Gucci

The shop hopes to make consumers really feel proper at dwelling with their alternative in built-in shows meant to be harking back to walk-in closets. The inside consists of Gucci Decor velvet armchairs, sofas and shaggy wool monochrome rugs all through the shop.

The brand new store at The Grove provides to Gucci’s well-established presence in L.A., increasing the home’s footprint past an anchor retailer within the 90201 on Rodeo Drive. Different outposts embody a retailer contained in the Beverly Middle, a Gucci Salon on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood and a spot at one other Caruso property, The Americana at Model. The posh vogue home additionally lately expanded to a 17,500 sq. toes, two-floor boutique on the South Coast Plaza, an Orange County staple.

Check out pictures from the newly opened Gucci retailer at The Grove under.

