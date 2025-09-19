Guardians analyst thinks the Detroit Tigers made a huge mistake prior to Thursday

Thursday feels like a must win game for the Cleveland Guardians to complete the series sweep against the Detroit Tigers. But that will be no easy task.
The Tigers are starting Tarik Skubal, the lefty the Guardians are all too familiar with. Skubal boasts a 3-2 lifetime record against the Guardians, with a 2.50 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 10 appearances according to Statmuse.
Guardians analyst Bruce Drennan sees starting Skubal as a huge mistake by the Tigers.
“You know, that’s a risk for them,” Drennan said about the decision to start Skubal on his show via the BIGPLAY Sports Network. “I don’t see them winning the American League pennant.
Skubal has not been 100 percent healthy in recent games, although he has recently stated that he feels “totally normal.” Despite Skubal’s self-reported health, it’s risky for the Tigers to start a pitcher experiencing tightness on the left side of his body.
The Guardians will be starting Tanner Bibee in this important game. Bibee has not been the best in his career against the Tigers, going 2-3 with a 4.30 ERA in seven appearances. His last start was a very impressive outing, throwing a complete shutout game with 10 strikeouts against the Chicago White Sox. Bibee will need to replicate that performance in order for the Guardians to climb to 3.5 games back of the Tigers for the AL Central crown.
Cleveland’s offense has been able to put up runs on Detroit, and pitching Skubal could turn out to be a blunder by them if they drop this game. Skubal has been a bright spot for the Tigers all season, having a Cy Young type of season. The lefty is 13-5 with a 2.26 ERA.
The Tigers, who once held the best record in the Major League, are pretty easily hanging onto this division. However, if the Guardians can scrape out a win against them on Thursday afternoon, their lead will be down to 3.5 gamess. Likely not having Skubal for their next series against the Atlanta Braves, they are primed to lose a game or two out of that series.
The Braves have been playing great baseball as of late, winning their past five games. The Tigers are banking that Skubal can get them a win on Thursday, but the Guardians have scarcely been able to put up runs on him in the past.
Besides Game 5 of the 2024 playoffs, Skubal has dominated the Guardians. However, all it takes is one swing. We all remember the Lane Thomas grand slam last season, who will be the hero today?