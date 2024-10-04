Grilling Cedar Planked Fish on our Trawler

Creator

Mike Dickens

March 12, 2011

Cooking aboard a trawler is a pleasure, and might make for some fond recollections. Cooking aboard doesn’t must be canned tuna and sandwiches. Permit me for example the way to put together a connoisseur seafood meal that can impress your company. Planked grilled fish aboard the yacht, the Patricia Ann; it is the discuss on the docks nowadays.

Planked grilled fish or principally cooking on a wood board is a terrific expertise; in case you just like the style and odor of smoked meats, this methodology is for you. This method is notable because it offers actual smoke for taste. That is significantly good if you’re grilling fish fillets, my desire. As a matter of reality, legend has it that this method to grilling took place as a product of fish cooking experimentation. However I feel you possibly can cook dinner any meals this methodology. I prefer to determine this methodology as planked grilled fish. Salmon and Mahi cooked on cedar are my favorites. You possibly can get hold of the recipes for every of the fish at our recipe web page.

So how do you go about it? To start out you will wish to purchase some clear cedar timber, Lowes and House Depot have it of their lumber departments. However you will need to make it into the proper sizes to make use of. Or you may also purchase it able to make use of on the majority of massive grocery chains or order on the web.

Normally I exploit cedar, however many woods like oak, maple, cherry or hickory are accessible. Utilizing a clear, untreated part of wooden about 1/2 inch thick and lengthy and extensive sufficient to carry the fish fillets, soak the wooden in water for a number of hours earlier than use. I exploit a bit about 6 x 6 for the 2 of us. Whereas any wooden can be utilized, simply ensure that there are not any chemical substances on the wooden.

When all set, get your fuel grill began. I make the most of a Magma Catalina fuel grill on my boat so I am going to clarify that process. To maintain your fish from sticking to the board, coat the fillet with olive oil. You will do no flipping or turning when plank fish cooking. The fish is cooked not directly from the underside up. Season the fish as you want, once more take a look at my recipe web page.

As you notice wooden burns. We’re going to place the board with the fish on the decrease grill grate and set the management to excessive. In case you see that the plank is burning while you’re grilling, don’t fret, it is the tactic we want it to cook dinner. Spray it down with water to assist extinguish the blaze. However let it burn just a bit across the sides; the smoldering of the burnt plank is what produces the smoke and flavors the fish.

I always permit about 50% further meals preparation time versus extraordinary grilling when I’m cooking on a board. In the course of the grilling time you may baste the fish with herbs if desired.

After the fish is finished I take away the fish with a spatula or you may simply slide the fish off onto a platter. Flip off the grill and let the used plank sit till later to permit it to chill.

Plank grilling is in actuality a beautiful option to grill fish. The smoke dietary supplements the flavors of any fish so be at liberty to aim quite a few kinds of fish and wooden.