Grey’s Anatomy’s Jason George Shares His Secret to Healthy Marriage

Gray’s Anatomy star Jason George’s experience extends past Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital with regards to romance.

The actor, 52, solely opened up about celebrating 25 years of marriage along with his school sweetheart, Vandana Khanna, whereas talking to Us Weekly on the Movement Image Tv Fund’s Annual NextGen Summer time Social gathering on Sunday, June 23. “I couldn’t give up her, she couldn’t give up me,” he gushed as he mirrored on their love story.

George met his spouse throughout their time on the College of Virginia, and so they continued to this point long-distance by graduate faculty. The couple later tied the knot in 1999.

This summer time, the Station 19 star and his spouse plan to return to their honeymoon location to commemorate the silver anniversary, this time sharing the expertise with their three kids. Nonetheless, when requested in regards to the household journey, George made his plans to honor his relationship clear.

“Y’all get to come back, however don’t give an perspective as a result of I’ll depart you behind in a heartbeat,” George stated, joking about what he advised his children. “When daddy’s kissing mommy in Italy you keep the hell away.”

George confessed that including children to the combo impacted his relationship with Khanna, particularly after they discovered themselves outnumbered after they welcomed twins. Describing their family dynamic as “me and her versus the children in the absolute best approach,” the actor famous his marriage philosophy is a lesson he imparted on his kids from an early age.

“This was taking place earlier than y’all received right here, that is gonna be taking place after you’re gone,” George defined.

Now that their kids have reached younger maturity, George and his spouse are wanting ahead to the following stage of their lives as a pair, hoping to journey and revel in extra “grown people’ time” — and he has one request for his children at any time when they transfer out.

“I inform ‘em when y’all are older and get in school, when y’all come residence knock earlier than you are available the home. That is at all times gonna be your own home, however you’ve gotta knock earlier than you are available,” George advised Us. “Both we gained’t be there as a result of we went round someplace on this planet, or I’ll be strolling round bare since you’re not in the home anymore. … So long as you retain that perspective, that’s the way you get to 25 years.”

The TV star, who will return to Gray’s Anatomy as Ben Warren this fall, incorporates an identical chemistry along with his onscreen love curiosity Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson). George described working with Wilson, 54, as a pure collaboration, telling Us that “Ben-ley” is a part of Ben’s “particular sauce.”

“That for me is like, your favourite jacket, that’s like your greatest pair of footwear,” George gushed. “When Chandra and I get collectively… simply give us the phrases and it’ll occur. She’s such individual and we’ve time.“

George teased a rekindling of the “Ben-ley” plotline on the upcoming season 21 of the hit medical drama collection, which is predicted to premiere on ABC in fall 2024. Earlier than starting work on the collection he’s taking time to rejoice the beginning of the summer time with household and pals, marking the beginning of the season with the annual MPTF occasion.

“The very best half about [the MPTF event] is we increase cash for a desperately wanted objective, and we’ve a rattling good time whereas we’re doing it,” stated George, who’s a member of the NextGen board of administrators.

The Movement Image Tv Fund works to supply help to all members of the leisure neighborhood in instances of want. In gentle of the latest strikes and the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, their companies are being relied on now greater than ever.

“L.A., it’s a giant metropolis, Hollywood’s a small city,” stated George. “That is about creating neighborhood, and taking good care of that neighborhood.”

With reporting by Patrick Stinson