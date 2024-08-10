Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Casts Michael Thomas Grant as Gay Chaplain

Gray’s Anatomy has added Michael Thomas Grant to the season 21 forged.

TVLine reported on Thursday, August 8, that Grant, 30, is becoming a member of the longstanding ABC drama as James, the hospital’s new “overtly homosexual Episcopal” chaplain. In line with the outlet, the character “holds a particular place in his coronary heart for his youthful sufferers, and his heat, coaching and spirituality make him snug and assured in any state of affairs.”

James will even discover “himself at a crossroads the place he’s open to like and taking nice leaps of religion.”

Grant confirmed the casting information on his social media.

“Hey it’s me!” Grant wrote by way of his Instagram Story on Thursday alongside a screenshot of an article with The Fray’s track “Methods to Save a Life” enjoying within the background. “So excited to get to hitch this forged!”

Earlier than Gray’s Anatomy, Grant was greatest identified for enjoying Leif on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alongside Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newel and Lauren Graham. Following the collection’ abrupt cancellation in 2021, Grant reprised his position within the vacation film titled Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas which wrapped up the present’s story.

Final month, it was reported that Gray’s Anatomy was including a brand new homosexual character to the present after Jake Borelli’s stunning exit. Borelli, 33, performed fan-favorite Dr. Levi Schmitt since season 14.

Deadline reported in Could that Borelli was departing the collection after seven seasons. Nonetheless, Borelli will seem in a number of episodes of season 21 to wrap up his storyline.

Grant’s addition to the Gray’s forged isn’t the one factor followers can sit up for for subsequent season. Following the Station 19 collection finale, it was introduced that Jason George can be returning to Gray’s as a collection common.

George, 52, joined Gray’s in 2010 as a recurring position on season 6 as Dr. Ben Warren. He was later bumped as much as the primary forged from season 12 to 14. After eight years on the collection, George left the medical drama for the firefighter spinoff collection in 2018.

Whereas George had a number one position on Station 19, he made frequent visitor appearances on the mothership collection over time, as his character is married to Miranda Bailey, who’s performed by Chandra Wilson. Wilson is likely one of the few OG forged members nonetheless on the present together with Ellen Pompeo.

In season 20, Pompeo, 54, took a quick step again from Gray’s on-screen however remained the present’s narrator and govt producer. Nonetheless, Deadline reported in July that the actress’ display screen time would improve for season 21 as she is anticipated to be featured for at the least seven episodes.

Gray’s Anatomy season 21 will premiere on ABC Thursday, September 26 at 10 p.m. ET.