Grey’s Anatomy Adds New Gay Character After Jake Borelli’s Exit

Gray’s Anatomy is reportedly including a brand new homosexual character for season 21 amid Jake Borelli’s departure from the sequence.

TVLine reported on Monday, July 15, that the longstanding medical drama will introduce a brand new character who’s the chaplain at Gray Sloan Memorial. In accordance with the outlet, the character will likely be overtly homosexual. The position will likely be a recurring one and no particulars about casting have been shared.

ABC declined to remark.

The addition of the brand new character comes two months after it was revealed that Borelli, 33, was exiting after seven seasons. Deadline reported in Could that Borelli will seem in a number of episodes of the brand new season to wrap up his storyline.

Associated: Fall 2024 TV Schedule: See When Your Favourite Reveals Are Returning

The autumn season is nearly upon Us and the TV schedule is wanting higher than ever. Followers of NBC’s One Chicago franchise can count on each present to return in late September. The trio of exhibits — Chicago Med, Chicago Fireplace and Chicago P.D. — made headlines as a number of forged members throughout the franchise introduced their […]

Borelli performed Dr. Levi Schmitt, a fan favourite amongst Gray’s viewers since season 14. Levi began off as an intern and labored his means as much as senior resident, who guides the brand new class on their medical journey. In season 15, Borelli was a serious a part of an LGBTQIA+ storyline the place his character started a romance with Dr. Nico Kim, portrayed by Alex Landi.

In June, Borelli opened up about how grateful he was to be a part of Gray’s historical past and play a personality that meant a lot to him on a private degree.

“Levi has meant an indescribable quantity to me over the previous 7 years. I’ll want SO far more time to course of simply how immensely my life has modified because of this chance to assist carry queer moments to a worldwide viewers,” he wrote through Instagram. “Having illustration on a serious platform like that is so necessary, and I promise to maintain doing my half to inform queer tales — throughout the the rest of my time on Gray’s and in my subsequent chapter.”

Borelli’s departure wasn’t the one shakeup on Gray’s for season 21. Midori Francis is exiting the drama after two seasons. Whereas followers acquired information of the back-to-back exits, excellent news got here in June when it was introduced that Jason George can be returning as a sequence common following the Station 19 sequence finale.

George, 52, performed Ben Warren on each Gray’s and the firefighter spinoff. Since becoming a member of Station 19 as a forged member, he has made frequent visitor appearances on the medical drama since his character is married to one of many hospital’s most senior surgeons, Dr. Miranda Bailey (unique forged member Chandra Wilson).

Associated: Gray’s Anatomy’s Largest Exits Over the Years

Not each Gray’s Anatomy exit is created equally. Katherine Heigl, Patrick Dempsey, Justin Chambers and extra stars have left Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital — for varied causes. Created by Shonda Rhimes and starring Ellen Pompeo, Gray’s Anatomy debuted on ABC in 2005. Pompeo (Meredith Gray) left the present as a sequence common following season 19 […]

After including George to the forged, it was reported that Ellen Pompeo, who has performed Dr. Meredith Gray because the sequence premiere in 2005, can be rising her screentime in season 21. Pompeo, 54, confirmed in 2022 that she had a lowered position for season 19.

Thank You! You will have efficiently subscribed.

“I’m going to all the time be part of that present,” she informed Deadline on the time. “I’m an govt producer. I spent 20 years of my profession on [Grey’s Anatomy] — it’s my coronary heart and soul. I’ll by no means really be gone so long as [it’s] on the air.”

Though she not seems as a sequence common, Pompeo narrates every episode and serves as an govt producer.

Gray’s Anatomy season 21 will premiere on ABC Thursday, September 26 at 10 p.m. ET.