Gretchen Walsh sets Olympic record in 100m butterfly – NBC4 Washington

Staff USA’s Gretchen Walsh broke the Olympic document within the girls’s 100m butterfly semifinals with a time of 55.38 seconds. Walsh challenged her personal world document time of 55.18.

Fellow American Torri Huske posted the second-best semifinal time of 56.0.

The 100m butterfly remaining will happen on Sunday at 2:40 p.m. ET.

Gretchen Walsh chopping by means of the water within the 100m butterfly semifinal on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Walsh attends the College of Virginia, the place she dominates on the NCAA degree. This 12 months alone, she gained seven NCAA titles to assist lead UVA to a fourth consecutive girls’s swimming nationwide championship. This previous season she additionally set America, U.S. Open and NCAA data within the 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly and the 100m freestyle.

Walsh has been swimming since she was younger, however she first garnered nationwide consideration when she certified for a nationwide junior’s competitors in 2015 at age 12. One 12 months later in 2016, she grew to become the youngest swimmer to ever compete on the U.S. Olympic Trials.

It is also a household affair in Paris as Gretchen her sister, Alex, are each competing for Staff USA.

Making it to the Olympics on the Staff USA swim workforce is without doubt one of the most difficult achievements on this planet, so Gretchen and Alex Walsh are glad they’ve one another each step of the best way.