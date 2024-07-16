Greta Gerwig Named Will Rogers’ Pioneer of the Year Award

Greta Gerwig has been tapped to obtain this yr’s Pioneer of the 12 months Award. She’s solely the second feminine director to obtain the celebrated honor after Elizabeth Banks.

She’ll be feted on the Will Rogers Movement Image Pioneers Basis’s annual dinner on Sept. 25 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

All three of the movies Gerwig has written and directed solo — Barbie, Woman Hen and Little Girls — landed Oscar nominations for finest image, whereas Gerwig herself acquired Oscar nominations for finest director and finest authentic screenplay for Woman Hen, finest tailored screenplay for Little Girls and finest tailored screenplay for Barbie.

Final yr, Barbie, which Gerwig co-wrote with Noah Baumbach for Warner Bros., turned the primary movie from a solo feminine director to gross greater than $1 billion on the international field workplace.

A practice for greater than 75 years, the Pioneer of the 12 months award acknowledges members of the movement image trade whose management, service to the neighborhood and dedication to philanthropy are distinctive.

All proceeds raised from the September dinner will go to the Will Rogers Pioneers Help Fund, a charity which supplies monetary help and supportive counseling to people within the movement image distribution and exhibition neighborhood in occasions of want.

“Greta Gerwig is a dynamic filmmaker with extraordinary imaginative and prescient who entertains and evokes audiences in every single place,” stated Warner Bros. home distribution president Jeff Goldstein, who’s co-chairman of this yr’s Pioneer dinner. Bleecker Avenue distribution president and Pioneers Help Fund chairman Kyle Davies echoed these sentiments.

Gerwig’s early appearing credit embrace indie classics Hannah Takes The Stairs, which she co-wrote, and Nights and Weekends, which she co-directed, co-wrote and co-produced. Her breakout function got here in Baumbach’s Greenberg, adopted by Baumbach’s Frances Ha (the 2 are married). Most lately, Gerwig starred in Baumbach’s White Noise and can subsequent be seen in his upcoming untitled movie reverse George Clooney and Adam Sandler.

She’s additionally presently writing an adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia guide collection for Netflix.

Previous Pioneer of the 12 months honorees embrace Tom Cruise, Erik Lomis, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, Donna Langley, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, Elizabeth Banks, Jim Gianopulos, Dick Prepare dinner, Michael D. Eisner, Alan Horn, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Sherry Lansing, Frank G. Mancuso, Sumner Redstone, Terry Semel, Tom Sherak, Jack Valenti, Jack Warner, Darryl F. Zanuck and Cecil B. DeMille.