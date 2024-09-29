Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to watch today, kickoff time and more

Kingsley Enagbare and the Inexperienced Bay Packers welcome the Minnesota Vikings to Inexperienced Bay on Sunday. Here is how one can watch. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Pictures)

The three-0 Minnesota Vikings will go to the 2-1 Inexperienced Bay Packers this Sunday throughout Week 4 of the NFL season. The NFC rivalry is anticipated to be a detailed matchup this week; Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, who took a success in final week’s recreation in opposition to the Houston Texans, is predicted to play regardless of nursing a young knee this week. Inexperienced Bay quarterback Jordan Love, who has spent the final two weeks on the bench with a knee damage of his personal, has been working towards with the group this week, after Malik Willis stepped in for the previous two video games.

The sport will air at 1 p.m on CBS and Paramount+. Right here’s all the data you want about as we speak’s Minnesota vs. Inexperienced Bay recreation. You may as well control game-day updates right here.

Date: September 29, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Sport: Vikings vs. Packers

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, and extra

The Vikings will play the Packers this Sunday, Sept. 29, airing stay at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Vikings vs. Packers recreation can also be accessible to stream on Paramount+ by their NFL on CBS channel, which is included in each their Important plan and their Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. You may as well watch CBS on platforms together with Fubo TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV. Out of market viewers will be capable of discover the sport on YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL+.

Many NFL video games are broadcast on native channels, so in the event you’re seeking to catch an in-market recreation, it might be so simple as turning in your TV (or establishing a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you entry to NFL Community which will be nice for watching some video games, however the draw back of NFL+ is that in the case of the common season, it is simply native and primetime video games (and solely on cell or pill!). Through which case, this is what we advocate to look at the NFL.

