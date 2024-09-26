Greek singer Marinella is in stable but critical condition after collapsing during a concert

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Widespread Greek singer Marinella was in secure however vital situation in an Athens hospital Thursday, the hospital mentioned in a press release, a day after she collapsed on stage throughout a live performance within the historic Herod Atticus theater.

Marinella, 86, suffered a stroke and was being handled within the intensive care unit for intensive mind bleeding, Hygeia hospital mentioned in a press release. The singer was on her third music throughout Wednesday night time’s live performance within the historic Roman theater on the foot of the Acropolis when she appeared to lose her steadiness after which staggered and collapsed. The remainder of the live performance, which was additionally to have featured Greek singer Antonis Remos, was canceled.

A family title for generations of Greeks, Marinella has continued to have a commanding stage presence properly into her 80s in a profession that has spanned greater than six a long time. Born Kyriaki Papadopoulou within the northern Greek metropolis of Thessaloniki in Could 1938, she adopted her stage title early in her profession, which started in earnest within the mid-Fifties in her house city.

The youngest of 4 youngsters, it grew to become clear from an early age that she was destined for the stage. Her first public efficiency got here on the age of round 4 or 5 when she sang a music by Austrian composer Franz Schubert on a youngsters’s radio program, she recounted in an interview revealed in Greek publication Lifo in June.

As a teen, she started performing in a musical theater troupe that will journey the Greek countryside, and bought her first break as a singer substituting for one of many troupe’s singers who had fallen unwell throughout a tour.

Marinella was the primary singer to signify Greece within the Eurovision Tune Contest, in 1974 when it was held in Brighton, England and was gained by ABBA singing “Waterloo.” Early in her profession, she broke with the standard mannequin of Greek people singers who would carry out whereas seated. As an alternative, she adopted a flamboyant efficiency fashion, incorporating hand actions as she strutted throughout the stage. Her songs, common via the generations, communicate primarily of affection, but in addition of loss.