Great Valentine Snacks For Kids

February 14, 2009

With Valentine’s Day quick approaching, contemplating making some straightforward Valentine’s snacks that the little ones can take to high school? Whether or not you’re getting ready them to your personal baby’s lunch or as a particular deal with for the category, listed below are some snacks which might be straightforward to move and simple for the little ones to eat as soon as they dig in!

Marshmallow-Popcorn Hearts are a fast twist on popcorn balls. With this recipe, you’ll be able to keep away from the Karo syrup and simply soften some marshmallows as a substitute! This fast and simple recipe works similar to Rice Krispie bars, solely it makes use of as a substitute!

Right here’s what you could get began:

• 10 cups popped popcorn

• 3 tablespoons margarine or butter

• 1 10-ounce bundle common marshmallows

• Pink meals coloring

• Pink coloured sugar

Instructions

• Put the popped corn (minus the unpopped kernels) right into a 13 x 9 x 2 inch baking pan and preserve it heat in your 300 diploma oven.

• Soften the butter/margarine and marshmallows in a big kettle or within the microwave. (Microwave: 1 ½ to 2 minutes, stirring as soon as) Stir the combination till it’s clean, no lumps, after which add the pink meals coloring.

• Stir within the popped popcorn- about half at a time.

• Wait 10 minutes or so till it’s cool sufficient to deal with.

• Grease particular person coronary heart formed pans with butter.

• Press the popcorn combination into the greased pans.

• Cool the popcorn hearts. Take away from pans. Sprinkle every with pink coloured sugar.

• Wrap every individually in plastic wrap- pink or pink finishes it off properly.

• Makes 9 hearts.

This one is a bit of messy, however for an extra-special deal with, exceptions can made to nearly any rule. Take alongside a pre-packaged moist serviette in a zippered plastic bag to assist in easy clean-up.

Sweet Apple or Caramel Apple Valentines-

1 bag of caramels

1 pack of craft sticks (like popsicle sticks)

1 bag of apples or your selection

wax paper

cake adorning instrument

Flavored icing

Soften the caramels or onerous sweet in line with the bundle instructions. Insert a craft stick into one finish of every apple. Dip the apple into the melted caramel, masking it totally. Carry the apple and let it drip for a number of seconds after which set it on the wax paper till totally set- about two hours) Use your cake adorning instrument (or a plastic bag with a gap within the nook and a adorning tip) to write down a candy observe on every apple. Wrap in plastic wrap and safe the wrap on the prime of the apple with a rubber band, leaving the stick uncovered as a deal with.

Lastly, you’ll be able to whip up these peppermint stars from a easy meringue batter. They make a tasty little deal with that travels effectively in a lunch.

Peppermint Stars

Makes: 45 cookies

Prep: half-hour

Bake: quarter-hour

Elements

• 2 egg whites

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

• 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract

• Pink meals coloring (non-obligatory)

Instructions

Place egg whites in a medium mixing bowl; let stand at room temperature for half-hour. Line two massive cookie sheets with brown paper or foil; put aside. Add vanilla and cream of tartar to egg whites. Beat with an electrical mixer on medium to excessive pace till mushy peaks type (suggestions curl). Progressively add sugar, 2 tablespoons at a time, beating till stiff, shiny peaks type (suggestions stand straight) and sugar dissolves. Rapidly beat in peppermint extract. Tint pink with a number of drops of pink meals coloring, if desired. Utilizing a pastry tube with a big star adorning tip, pipe cookies onto ready cookie sheets (type cookies about 1-1/2 inches in diameter). Bake in a 300 diploma F oven for quarter-hour. Flip off oven and let cookies dry in oven with door closed about half-hour. Take away from cookie sheets. Cowl and retailer in a dry place. Makes 45 cookies.

Your youngsters shall be excited once you take the time to organize these particular Valentine’s Day snacks for his or her lunches. In any case, particular snacks from those who loves us most are what Valentine’s Day is all about!