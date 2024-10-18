Great Ground Beef Enchiladas Recipe

Creator

I had the urge to make beef enchiladas, however couldn’t find a recipe that used the vast majority of the substances I actually desired for them to incorporate. I made a decision to take an opportunity and perform a little experimental cooking of my very own. I’m blissful that I did. They turned out simply pretty and exceptionally tasty.

The ultimate end result was 2 pans filled with delicious floor beef enchiladas. There are 4 extraordinarily massive enchiladas in every 9×13 baking pan. I coated one among them snugly with foil and set it within the freezer. It needs to be straightforward to reheat for a easy dinner for an additional day. If 8 extra-large enchiladas are an excessive amount of so that you can expend inside a brief time period, it’s possible you’ll simply attempt slicing the recipe in half.

2 kilos hamburger

1 giant yellow, chopped

1 packet taco seasoning combine

2 1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup water

2 cups cooked rice

10 ounces of crimson enchilada sauce

2 cups of delicate salsa

1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 bundle softened cream cheese, 4 ounces

1 15 ounce can kidney beans, drained

4 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided

8 10 inch tortilla wraps

small carton bitter cream, optionally available

In a big frying pan, brown hamburger till practically cooked. Add the chopped onion and maintain cooking till the onion is clear. Drain effectively.

Add the bundle of taco seasoning, chili seasoning, pepper and water into the bottom beef combination. Proceed cooking over low to medium warmth till barely thickened, roughly 5 minutes. Flip down warmth to low. Stir in cooked rice and salsa to the skillet and simmer slowly till virtually all of the water is absorbed. Put apart.

In a medium sized bowl, combine collectively enchilada sauce, condensed soup and cream cheese. Combine till easy. Transfer to at least one facet.

Arrange two 9×13 inch glass baking pans. There isn’t any must grease or use cooking spray on the pans.

Within the heart of every tortilla wrap, put round 1/2 to three/4 cup of meat combination. In the event you’ve an extra of floor beef combination, merely add some extra to each tortilla. Add roughly 2 teaspoons of kidney beans as effectively. Add 1/4 cup of cheddar cheese. Roll up tortilla and place seamed facet down within the baking pan. It’s going to take 4 of those to fill every pan.

As soon as all eight tortillas are stuffed, rolled and put within the baking pans, put 1/2 of the sauce combination over the middle of each pans. Scatter remaining cheddar cheese excessive of each pans of enchiladas. Place in 350 diploma oven and bake 15 to twenty minutes, till shredded cheese has melted and golden browned. Serve with a bit bitter cream, if most well-liked.

This recipe produces very giant sized enchiladas. It’d sound like an excessive amount of of the sauce combination, and an extreme quantity of cheese, however I assure they end up extraordinarily effectively. I used flour tortillas simply because that’s all I had at hand. I am sure the recipe ought to work simply as effectively utilizing corn tortillas.

In the event you shouldn’t have two 9×13 inch glass pans, three 9×9 baking dishes would possibly just do as effectively. I am unable to suggest using metallic pans, because the meals would possibly begin to style like metallic if it stays within the pans for very lengthy. Definitely don’t use metallic pans if you happen to ever must freeze one of many pans of enchiladas.

If you don’t want to use kidney beans, you’ll be able to flip to pinto beans, black beans, chili beans or re-fried beans. I wager sizzling chili beans would give them an additional increase. I merely opted for kidney beans since I actually get pleasure from them.

In case you’re a lover of olives, I am assured black or inexperienced can be an excellent addition. Sadly, I appear to be the one olive lover in my household, so they are not an chance for me. Some chopped candy bell pepper scattered on high of the cheese layer would improve the attractiveness of the meal. Do a little bit of guesswork and add your most well-liked substances as you want.

In fact, this dish can be excellent for supper with a inexperienced salad on the facet. Benefit from the meal!