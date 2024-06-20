Graspop Metal Meeting Activates Its Emergency Weather Plan

DESSEL, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Graspop Steel Assembly stated that the music pageant’s emergency climate plan has been activated after the pageant grounds have been inundated by heavy rains only a day forward of the occasion’s scheduled opening date.

In a press release launched on Monday, pageant organizers introduced a raft of adjustments for the pageant, together with the cancellation of all programming on Wednesday Night time, together with the Boneyard Pre-party hosted by Studio Brussel.

Moreover, organizers stated that the parking heaps across the pageant suffered from the rain and can stay closed all through the pageant weekend.

The rain additionally impacted the pageant’s Boneyard campsite, which is able to partially stop the campsite from getting used.

“We advise day guests to not keep in a single day at [The Boneyard campsite] and to move dwelling within the night,” Graspop organizers introduced.

Nevertheless, pageant organizers preserve that the remainder of the pageant website is sweet to go for the busy weekend forward.

“The pageant grounds are in good situation. The Graspop Steel Assembly group is able to give it their all for 4 days! We thank everybody for his or her understanding on this unpredictable state of affairs,” the assertion concluded.