Graphic photo shows Robert Whittaker’s mangled jaw from Khazmat Chimaev at UFC 308

No marvel Robert Whittaker rapidly tapped at UFC 308.

Whittaker (27-8 MMA, 17-6 UFC) sustained severe injury to his jaw and tooth, based on {a photograph} shared by Daniel Cormier on the tail-end of the pay-per-view broadcast Saturday.

Whereas the precise harm is unclear, the photograph reveals Whittaker’s entrance backside tooth dislodged awkwardly again towards his throat inside his mouth, crammed with blood.

The injury sustained got here throughout his first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev (14-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) in Saturday’s co-main occasion at Eithad Area on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Chimaev instantly dragged Whittaker to the bottom and relentlessly smothered him, till he received a grip and squeezed. A face crank resulted in a fast faucet from Whittaker, at 3:34 of Spherical 1.

Try a picture of the injury achieved (through Daniel Cormier/ESPN MMA broadcast) beneath:

