Grant Park 165 channel, schedule

The second NASCAR Chicago Road Race roars again into Illinois at the moment, when NASCAR returns to Chicago’s Grant Park.

Don’t fret should you weren’t in a position to make the journey to Chicago for the race. There’s nonetheless loads of methods to catch all of the motion dwell.

Here is the way to watch the NASCAR Chicago Road Race:

When is 2024 NASCAR Chicago Road Race coming to Illinois?

The second NASCAR Chicago Road Race can be held July 6-7, 2024.

What time is the 2024 Grant Park 165 NASCAR Cup Collection road race?

The Grant Park 165 will happen at 3:30 p.m. CST Sunday, July 7. The 165-mile NASCAR Cup Collection race is 75 laps lengthy.

What channel is 2024 NASCAR Chicago Road Race Grant Park 165 on?

NASCAR Chicago Road Race motion can be broadcast on NBC and NBC Sports activities.

The way to livestream the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Road Race Grant Park 165

Streaming choices embody the NBC Sports activities app (Apple Retailer/Google Play), NBCSports.com and Peacock.

The way to watch the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Road Race Grant Park 165

Catch all of the motor sports activities racing motion from Chicago by way of a number of viewing platforms together with NBC, NBC Sports activities app (Apple Retailer/Google Play), NBCSports.com and Peacock.

NASCAR Chicago Road Race 2024 tickets

Ticket costs vary from $269 to as a lot as $3,570.69 begininng with normal admission all the way in which as much as the President’s Paddock Membership. Go to www.nascarchicago.com for extra info or to buy tickets.

2024 NASCAR Chicago Road Race schedule − July 7, 2024

9 a.m. CST: Gates open

Gates open 9:30-10 a.m. CST: Monster FMX Present on the Pageant Discipline

Monster FMX Present on the Pageant Discipline 9:45-10 a.m. CST: Joint CFP and CFD Pipe and Drums Efficiency on the NASCAR Expertise Stage

Joint CFP and CFD Pipe and Drums Efficiency on the NASCAR Expertise Stage 11-11:30 a.m. CST: Monster FMX Present on the Pageant Discipline

Monster FMX Present on the Pageant Discipline 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CST : Lauren Alaina on the DraftKings Stage

Lauren Alaina on the DraftKings Stage Midday-12:30 p.m. CST : Cloggin’ Craze Efficiency on the NASCAR Expertise Stage

Cloggin’ Craze Efficiency on the NASCAR Expertise Stage 12:30-1 p.m. CST: Monster FMX Present on the Pageant Discipline

Monster FMX Present on the Pageant Discipline 1-1:30 p.m. CST : Lawrence Peters Outfit on the NASCAR Expertise Stage

Lawrence Peters Outfit on the NASCAR Expertise Stage 1-2:30 p.m. CST : Keith City on the DraftKings Stage

Keith City on the DraftKings Stage 1:30-2 p.m. CST : Yuri Lane – Human Beatbox Efficiency on the NASCAR Expertise Stage

Yuri Lane – Human Beatbox Efficiency on the NASCAR Expertise Stage 3:10 p.m. CST: NASCAR Cup Collection driver introductions

NASCAR Cup Collection driver introductions 3:30 p.m. CST: Grant Park 165 / NASCAR Cup Collection

Grant Park 165 / NASCAR Cup Collection 4-4:30 p.m. CST: Greg Garing Acoustic Set on the NASCAR Expertise Stage

Greg Garing Acoustic Set on the NASCAR Expertise Stage 5:30-6 p.m. CST: Kelsey Montanez Efficiency on the NASCAR Expertise Stage

Kelsey Montanez Efficiency on the NASCAR Expertise Stage 7 p.m. CST: Victory lane celebration/gates open for exit

2024 NASCAR Chicago Road Race map / course format

Here’s a take a look at the race format:

Chris Sims is a digital producer for the Journal Star. Observe him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.