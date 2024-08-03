Grant Fisher takes bronze for US in photo finish of 10,000 meters

SAINT-DENIS, France — In relation to the longest distance race on the Olympics, the American males have largely light from view over the past decade or so. 

Grant Fisher wasn’t OK with that. 

In a literal photograph end Friday night time at Stade de France simply outdoors of Paris, Fisher completed completed the lads’s 10,000 meters in 26:43.46 to assert the bronze medal, as Ethiopia’s Berihu Aregawi leaned previous him on the line to clock a 26:43.44. Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei received gold in 26:43.14, shattering the earlier Olympic report of 27:01.17. 

“These races all the time come right down to the final lap, particularly the final 100,” Fisher mentioned. “That final 100 you’ll be able to see your purpose in entrance of you.

