Grant Ellis Named the Next Bachelor for Season 29

As Jenn Tran’s journey begins to wind down, ABC is prepared for Grant Ellis to arrange to start out handing out roses.

Grant, 30, was eradicated throughout the Monday, August 12, episode of The Bachelorette as Jenn solidified her ultimate 4.

“I poured the whole lot out and it wasn’t ok. It simply sucks understanding that you simply really feel a way about any person, they usually don’t really feel the identical about you,” he instructed the cameras.

Devin Strader, Marcus Shoberg, Jeremy Simon and Jonathan Johnson all obtained roses and can be internet hosting Jenn, 26, for hometown dates on subsequent week’s episode.

“A self-proclaimed mama’s boy, Grant’s infectious smile and unwavering positivity immediately brightens each room he enters,” ABC stated in a press launch on Monday. “The previous professional basketball participant is enthusiastic about his profession as a day dealer, however when he’s not immersed within the fast-paced world of finance, you’ll find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes on the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights.”

Because the Bachelor, the community provides, Grant “is keen to embark on a journey full of romance, journey, and real connections. He hopes to discover a associate who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for all times’s easy pleasures.”

Grant makes historical past because the second Black Bachelor after Matt James starred on the present in 2021.

Following Jenn’s season, Bachelor Nation will watch the first-ever Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos search for love. Joan, 61, appeared on The Golden Bachelor, leaving Gerry Turner’s season early to be there for her daughter who had simply given beginning.

“I so thought that I used to be gonna be that lady who left that no person remembers. I actually believed that was gonna be the result,” Joan instructed Leisure Tonight earlier than manufacturing on The Golden Bachelorette started earlier this summer season. “I actually was unhappy about that, actually, as a result of I beloved being right here. I believe the method labored. I used to be unhappy once I needed to depart, so having the chance to come back again and [having] folks truly keep in mind me a little bit bit [is amazing].”

Whereas Gerry, 73, and his winner, Theresa Nist, referred to as it quits after three months of marriage, the season 28 Bachelor Joey Graziadei and ultimate rose recipient, Kelsey Anderson, are engaged and nonetheless going sturdy. Season 20 Bachelorette Charity Lawson is about to wed her choose, Dotun Olubeko, in 2025.

The Golden Bachelorette premieres on ABC Wednesday, September 18. The Bachelor will probably premiere in January 2025.