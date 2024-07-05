Grandma Hears Iconic Kesha Song for the First Time—Has Best Reaction

An 89-year-old grandma’s response to listening to Kesha for the primary time at a household gathering has left the web in stitches.

Mark Nesbitt, 30, (@oprahtheactress) from Los Angeles, California, shared footage which garnered 1.1 million likes and seven.5 million views of his late grandma, Sylvia Webber, at an outside household gathering as she was launched to the favored monitor “Tik Tok” for the primary time.

“Grammie all the time beloved being launched to new music. She certainly was not conversant in the discography of Kesha, and after that singalong she didn’t—to my data—discover it additional,” the grandson advised Newsweek.

“Tik Tok” was the soundtrack to begin the 2010s because it soared to the highest Billboards Scorching 100 and would stay there for 9 weeks.

On digicam, Mark and his buddy Lane Smith, 30, began the musical rendition of Kesha’s “Tik Tok” by tapping their ft, clapping and singing the well-known lyrics.

Grammie nodded alongside, grinning, clearly enamored by the musical ensemble.

“Grammie actually was the most effective. There’s a picture of me in kindergarten the place I had introduced Grammie for show-and-tell – with Grammie seated subsequent to me as I proudly proclaimed ‘THIS is my Grammie.’ That sentiment remained true all through my life,” Nesbitt advised Newsweek of Grammie who handed away in November 2020.

The doting grandson shared one other video of her dancing to Flo-Rida’s 2007 hit “Low.” He mentioned her favourite artist was Jubilant Sykes, an American baritone whose musical influences span genres that embody gospel, jazz and people. One in every of her favourite songs was “Delta Daybreak,” a rustic hit by Tanya Tucker which was launched in 1972.

Sylvia and Mark. The grandma and grandson have been inseparable.

Sylvia and Mark. The grandma and grandson have been inseparable.

Mark Nesbitt/Mark Nesbitt



TikTok customers have been left touched by Grammie’s singalong and youthful spirit.

“She’s simply loving being close to you, actually,” mentioned Jotato. “I ADORE your grandma,” mentioned one other consumer. “That is that intergenerational connection I have been listening to about,” CC mentioned.

“Grammie is an icon. Plain and easy,” Kaitlyn J mentioned.

Sylvia and Mark. Sylvia beloved listening to new music and spending time together with her grandson and his mates.

Sylvia and Mark. Sylvia beloved listening to new music and spending time together with her grandson and his mates.

Mark Nesbitt/Mark Nesbitt



In accordance with a 2009 examine carried out by Pew Analysis Heart, 28 p.c of 1,332 respondents aged 65 and older mentioned what they valued most about growing older was the possibility to spend extra time with household. And 25 p.c mentioned they valued time with their grandchildren over anything.

Nesbitt described his Grammie because the “neatest thing about him.” He visited her twice a 12 months, till he went to school close to her and spent complete summers residing together with her.

“My favourite nights have been after we’d exit for an early film, adopted by dinner. We would speak about faculty, my mates, her weekly Bible examine, her group of mates—lots of whom had lengthy felt like mates of my very own, and the information. Grammie beloved the information. I used to be simply all the time so proud to be her grandson and her buddy.

“Introducing her to anybody and everybody was one of many biggest joys of my life. After I would host award present events at her home, my mates would come largely to spend time together with her,” Nesbitt advised Newsweek.