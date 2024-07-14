Grammy Museum Adds Hybe K-Pop Exhibit, Ateez and Zerobaseone Events

The Grammy Museum is amping up its Okay-pop programming for 2024.

The downtown Los Angeles museum, which has made a two-year-long dedication to showcasing displays and programming surrounding Okay-pop, introduced a brand new exhibit that includes artists from Korean leisure conglomerate Hybe final week. They’ve additionally added two new occasions with Okay-pop teams Ateez and Zerobaseone.

Introduced as a partnership between the Grammy Museum and the Korean leisure firm, the upcoming exhibit is titled “Hybe: We Imagine In Music, A Grammy Museum Pop-Up.” The exhibit is ready to open Aug. 2 and can chronicle and seize “the ability and historical past of Hybe, spotlighting its legacy of unparalleled innovation and creativity as a trend-setting international leisure model,” in line with a launch.

The Grammy Museum’s newest addition will highlight a number of Hybe artists together with BTS, Seventeen, Tomorrow x Collectively, Enhypen, Le Sserafim, Zico, fromis_9, Boynextdoor, TWS, &Group, Illit and Katseye.

Followers will get the prospect to see outfits from BTS’ “But To Come (The Most Lovely Second),” Seventeen’s “Maestro,” Tomorrow x Collectively’s “Sugar Rush Trip,” Enhypen’s “Candy Venom” and Le Sserafim’s “Simple.” Equipment and efficiency gear worn by Zico, fromis_9, Boynextdoor, TWS, &Group and Illit can be featured alongside the ensembles. It is going to be the primary time these things can be proven collectively.

The exhibit additionally contains sing-along and dance rooms, a fan part, a Mono to Immersive room that includes BTS’ 2022 Grammy efficiency of “Butter,” a photograph sales space that enables followers to pose subsequent to their favourite artists and unique video content material.

“Hybe has contributed to making a playground of innovation that evokes fandoms that transcend age, gender, geography and past,” the Grammy Museum’s president and CEO Michael Sticka stated in a launch. “The Grammy Museum is thrilled to supply an area the place followers can specific their love for Okay-pop and really feel nearer to their favourite idols.”

The Hybe exhibit’s opening program will happen on Aug. 1 with the museum’s dwell efficiency collection World Spin Dwell with Hybe artist TWS.

Later this month, the Grammy Museum can be internet hosting a dialog Okay-pop group Ateez to rejoice the closing day of the group’s present pop-up exhibit: “KQ ENT. (Ateez & xikers): A Grammy Museum Pop-Up.” The pop-up, the primary to return from the museum’s dedication to internet hosting Okay-pop programming, opened in April, simply earlier than the group’s Coachella debut.

The exhibit featured outfits and props from each Ateez and their label mates xikers, together with the principle look from Ateez’s 2023 album, THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL, which earned the worldwide stars their first Billboard No. 1 in December.

The July 22 occasion will function the boy group’s eight members Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho in an intimate dialog about their music, profession, inventive course of and extra.

The evening earlier than the opening of L.A.-based Okay-pop pageant KCON, the museum is ready to host boy group Zerobaseone, who is ready to carry out on the pageant. The occasion can be a part of the museum’s dwell occasion collection World Spin Dwell, which showcases international music artists.

Zerobaseone is a nine-member Okay-pop boy group below the leisure firm WakeOne. Shaped by the Korean music survival program Boys Planet, the group is comprised of members Sung Han Bin, Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook Han Yu Jin.

In the course of the July 25 occasion, the group is ready to debate their rising music profession, newest music and extra.

“Hybe: We Imagine in Music, a Grammy Museum Exhibit” will run from Aug. 2 by Sept. 15. Tickets for the exhibit are $20 with the acquisition of a common admission museum ticket. Extra info may be discovered on the museum’s web site.

Tickets for A Dialog with Ateez and World Spin Dwell: Zerobaseone are at present offered out, however followers are capable of be part of a waitlist for every occasion. Ticketing info for the KQ Leisure pop-up exhibit that includes Ateez and xikers may be discovered on the museum’s web site.