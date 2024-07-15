Grammy Award-Winning Singer John Berry Announces 28th Annual Christmas Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter John Berry is worked up to announce the primary dates for his twenty eighth Annual ‘Christmas With John Berry’ Tour. With fourteen reveals presently slated and extra to return, the tour will kick off on November 29 in Sugar Hill, Georgia, and proceed via the vacation season. Berry takes pleasure in providing a recent new present every year whereas at all times together with in style classics like “Little Drummer Boy,” “O Come All Ye Devoted,” “Let It Snow,” “Mary Did You Know,” and his timeless hit, “O Holy Evening.” For on-sale dates and the newest data on the ‘Christmas With John Berry’ Tour, go to johnberry.com/tour.

“Twenty-eight years have handed, and I might by no means have imagined the unimaginable blessing of sharing my music and celebrating the delivery of Christ on this journey,” shares Berry. “It means the world for Robin and I to see so a lot of you come back 12 months after 12 months along with your family members and associates, all coming collectively to embrace the enjoyment of the season. I look ahead to sharing this time of giving with every of you and am without end grateful in your continued help.”

Berry is understood for his particular vacation reveals. In these performances, he sings fan-favorite Christmas classics, a lot of his hits, and his treasured vacation recollections, making this tour much more particular for everybody who attends. This 12 months additionally marks the thirtieth anniversary of Berry’s hit single “Your Love Amazes Me.”

The twenty eighth Annual ‘Christmas With John Berry’ 2024 Tour Schedule:

NOV 29 – The Eagle at Sugar Hill / Sugar Hill, Ga.

NOV 30 – Excessive Level Theatre / Excessive Level, N.C.

DEC 04 – Etherredge Heart / Aiken, S.C.

DEC 06 – Williams Auditorium / Henderson, Tenn.

DEC 07 – Washington Excessive College / Washington, Ind.

DEC 08 – Jefferson Plaza Corridor / Jefferson, Ind.

DEC 10 – The Grand / Oshkosh, Wis.

DEC 14 – Hasting Performing Arts Heart / Hastings, Mich.

DEC 15 – Dogwood Heart for the Performing Arts / Fremont, Mich.

DEC 16 – Majestic Theatre / Chillicothe, Ohio

DEC 18 – Cedartown Performing Arts Heart / Cedartown, Ga.

DEC 19 – The Basic Heart / Athens, Ga.

DEC 20 – Monterey Station / Cowan, Tenn.

DEC 21 – The Grand Opera Home / Macon, Ga