Gracie Abrams Shares Taylor Swift Collaboration ‘Us’ on ‘The Secret of Us’

Based on the Taylor Swift heartbreak survival information, 10 months is the most secure guess to make when contemplating how lengthy it would take to crawl out of the ruins of a previous relationship. She delivered this lesson on the 1989 deep lower “Clear,” which she carried out one night time on the Eras tour on the request of her help act Gracie Abrams. Now, the 2 musicians are evaluating notes on “Us,” their collaboration from Abrams’ newest studio album The Secret of Us.

Abrams leads the report, laying out items of the previous for correct examination. “And if historical past’s clear, somebody at all times leads to ruins/And what appeared like destiny turns into ‘What the hell was I doing?’/Babylon lovers hangin’ lifetimes on a vine/Do you miss mine?” she asks on the primary pre-chorus.

When the second comes round, she trades off with Swift, who sings, “And if historical past’s clear, the flames at all times find yourself in ashes/And what appeared like destiny, give it ten months and also you’ll be previous it/Babylon lovers hangin’ missed calls on the road/I gave you mine.”

Swift and Abrams wrote “Us” along with producer and frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner, who helmed manufacturing on the report alongside Jack Antonoff.

“All I can let you know for now could be that among the most enjoyable I’ve ever had in my entire complete life was scripting this tune collectively. Palms down,” Abrams shared on X (previously Twitter) when the characteristic was first revealed on her tracklist for the album. “I’m at the moment smiling and sweating serious about it and I’ll by no means recover from the shock of seeing this one on the tracklist. You understand how I really feel.”

Final 12 months, Abrams joined Swift for a stretch of reveals on the Eras tour. Through the second night time in Cincinnati, Swift welcomed Abrams and Dessner to the stage for a particular efficiency of “I Miss You, I’m Sorry,” one of many youthful musician’s breakout singles from her debut EP Minor, launched in 2020.

Final 12 months, when she was nominated for Finest New Artist on the Grammy Awards, Abrams spoke to Rolling Stone about essentially the most vital milestone moments of the 12 months that she’s essentially the most happy with. The primary that got here to thoughts for her was becoming a member of Swift on the highway, particularly the perception she gained “from watching Taylor’s present as many occasions as I’ve and simply form of being in shut proximity to her, studying from her as a musician and as a buddy and as a enterprise particular person.”

She added: “I really feel like I’m continually in a position to take notes and watch her impression on her followers, and she or he’s been so beneficiant with me in sharing her viewers with me. I feel there’s been this simple energetic cost since then that has broadened my creativeness so considerably, truthfully.”

The Secret of Us marks Abrams’ second full-length studio album, following the discharge of final 12 months’s Good Riddance.