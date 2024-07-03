Gracie Abrams Details Convo With Travis Kelce Before ‘Eras Tour’

Forward of Travis Kelce’s on-stage efficiency at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, he gave Gracie Abrams a candy message of encouragement.

“Earlier than we each went on, we have been within the tent, and he was like — he went on proper earlier than I did, like, I feel two songs or one thing,” Abrams, 24, stated throughout an look on The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1 on Tuesday, July 2. “He’s like, ‘I’ll mess up so that you look actually good.’”

Abrams continued to recall the evening she and Kelce, 34, stunned friends at Wembley Stadium in London final month, gushing that the Eras Tour is a “neighborhood of actually supportive folks.”

“Really, everybody, whether or not you’re within the tent or within the prime row within the stadium, it’s like everyone seems to be there as a result of there may be such deep pleasure and feeling related to the entire music that she’s put out over the previous 18 years and it’s like, I don’t know,” she stated. “It’s a very magical factor.”

As Swift, 34, concluded her Tortured Poets Division set of her present in June, the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish lined up alongside her dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik. Whereas the pop star pretended to throw a tantrum, the trio dressed her for “I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart.”

The NFL star additionally swiftly carried her throughout the stage — a second which his mother, Donna Kelce, sweetly reshared through her Fb.

Later that evening, Swift introduced Abrams out to sing a duet through the shock songs portion of her present.

“We’re celebrating eras of music and I’m gonna problem myself to sing as many eras of music as doable, and it’s been one in all my favourite elements of the tour,” Swift informed the group. “If the phrases to this one, you get further credit score factors as a result of it’s solely been out for, like, two days.”

Swift famous that the music is “technically not one which’s mine in any respect,” however as an alternative additionally belonged to her “good friend Gracie.” Abrams walked out on stage and sweetly embraced Swift.

“So, Gracie’s album Secret of Us simply got here out,” Swift stated. “I really like you a lot. … We had cosmos and dinner after which we got here residence and opened wine and we have been simply speaking about life.”

Following the efficiency, Swift gave a shoutout to each Abrams and Kelce through social media.

“Then the impossibly gifted and great @gracieabrams got here and stunned the group with the primary efficiency of our music ‘Us,’” she wrote through Instagram. “And I’m nonetheless cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰 By no means going to overlook these exhibits. Can’t wait to do it 5 extra instances in August.”

Swift, who kicked off her Eras Tour in March 2023, will carry out exhibits by way of December of this 12 months. She’s heading to Amsterdam subsequent, starting her first of three live shows within the metropolis on Thursday, July 4.