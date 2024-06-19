Governor Newsom statement on passing of Willie Mays

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the next assertion in the present day on the passing of San Francisco Giants legend and Corridor of Famer Willie Mays:

“I’m deeply saddened by the lack of my buddy, Willie Mays.

“Mays was greater than only a baseball icon. He broke boundaries and impressed tens of millions of Individuals — setting data, bringing pleasure to numerous followers, and changing into a task mannequin for a era of future athletes.

“His impression extends far past baseball. He turned an integral a part of San Francisco’s cultural material and a cherished member of our neighborhood. His legacy will ceaselessly be intertwined with the legacy of town he liked.

“On behalf of all Californians, Jennifer and I lengthen our deepest condolences to the Mays household and all who have been touched by his extraordinary life. Willie, you’ll be dearly missed, however your spirit will ceaselessly stay in our hearts and within the sport you really liked a lot. ‘The Say Hey Child’ won’t ever be forgotten.”