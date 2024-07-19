Governor Newsom announces appointments 7.18.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom at present introduced the next appointments:



Marc LeForestier, of Sacramento, has been appointed Normal Counsel on the Division of Hashish Management. LeForestier has been Normal Counsel on the California Group Schools Chancellor’s Workplace since 2017. He was a Supervising Deputy Lawyer Normal within the Authorities Legislation Part on the California Division of Justice, Workplace of the Lawyer Normal from 2013 to 2017 and served in a number of roles there from 2000 to 2013, together with Supervising Deputy Lawyer Normal, Director of Legislative Affairs and Deputy Lawyer Normal. He’s a member of the California State Bar, Public Legislation Part. LeForestier earned a Bachelor of Arts diploma in Political Science from the College of Toronto and a Juris Physician diploma from Case Western Reserve College College of Legislation. This place doesn’t require Senate affirmation and the compensation is $204,996. LeForestier is registered with out celebration choice.



Joshua Eisenberg, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Authorized on the Division of Hashish Management. Eisenberg has been Supervising Deputy Lawyer Normal within the Hashish Management Part on the California Division of Justice, Workplace of the Lawyer Normal since 2022. He held a number of roles within the Licensing Part on the California Division of Justice, Workplace of the Lawyer Normal from 2016 to 2022, together with Deputy Lawyer Normal I, III and IV. Eisenberg was a Volunteer Lawyer with the Sacramento County Workplace of the Public Defender in 2015. He was a Sole Practitioner from 2014 to 2016 and a Companion on the Legislation Workplaces of Gary L. Lieberman, LLP from 2011 to 2014. He earned a Bachelor of Arts diploma in Politics from the College of California, Santa Cruz and a Juris Physician diploma from College of California, Davis College of Legislation. This place doesn’t require Senate affirmation and the compensation is $198,852. Eisenberg is a Democrat.



Marty Greenstein, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Public Affairs on the California Division of Parks and Recreation. Greenstein has been Assistant Deputy Secretary of Communications on the California State Transportation Company since 2020. He held a number of roles on the California Division of Motor Automobiles from 2017 to 2020, together with Data Officer II and Data Officer I. He was Copy Editor and Designer at GateHouse Ohio Media from 2013 to 2017. Greenstein was Copy Editor and Designer at The Stockton File from 2006 to 2013. He was Copy Editor and Designer on the Sante Fe New Mexican from 2005 to 2006. Greenstein earned a Bachelor of Arts diploma in Journalism and Spanish from Syracuse College. This place doesn’t require Senate affirmation and the compensation is $139,056. Greenstein is registered with out celebration choice.

Florence Bernal, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director of the California State Lottery. Bernal has served as Particular Advisor to the Director of the California State Lottery since 2019. She was a Deputy Appointments Secretary within the Workplace of Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019. Bernal held a number of roles within the Workplace of Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom from 2011 to 2018, together with Chief Guide and Guide/Director of Constituent Affairs. She was a Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs on the California Division of Human Assets from 2013 to 2015. Bernal held a number of roles within the California State Legislature from 1999 to 2011, together with Legislative Director and Legislative Aide. She earned a Bachelor of Science diploma in Speech Pathology and Audiology from California State College, Sacramento. This place doesn’t require Senate affirmation and the compensation is $175,512. Bernal is a Democrat.



Erin Rodriguez, of Sacramento, has been appointed Director of the Workplace of Governmental Affairs on the California Public Utilities Fee. Rodriguez has been Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs on the California Division of Assets, Recycling, and Restoration since 2022. She was a California Coverage Advocate on the Union of Involved Scientists from 2019 to 2022. Rodriguez was a Legislative Analyst on the California Division of Assets, Recycling, and Restoration in 2018. She was a Fellow on the New Leaders Council in 2019. Rodriguez held a number of roles within the California State Meeting from 2015 to 2018, together with Legislative Aide to Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman and Legislative Aide to Assemblymember Henry Perea. She was a Political and Legislative Assistant at Blanning and Baker Associates in 2015. Rodriguez earned a Bachelor of Arts diploma in Authorities from California State College, Sacramento and a Grasp of Science diploma in Environmental Coverage Administration from the College of California, Davis. This place doesn’t require Senate affirmation and the compensation is $155,760. Rodriguez is a Democrat.



Jazmin Guajardo, of Santa Paula, has been appointed to the California State College Board of Trustees. Guajardo was Vice President of Related College students Included at California State College, Channel Islands from 2023 to 2024. She was a Peer Mentor with the California State College, Channel Islands Instructional Alternative Program from 2021 to 2024. Guajardo was a Licensed Nursing Assistant with Coastal View Well being Care Middle from 2022 to 2023. She was a Senator of Pupil Engagement for Related College students Included at California State College, Channel Islands from 2021 to 2022. She is President of the California State College, Channel Islands Pupil Nurses’ Affiliation, Founder and President of the California State College, Channel Islands League of United Latin American Residents Collegiate Council, and a member of the Related College students Included Pupil Authorities Foyer Corps at California State College, Channel Islands. This place doesn’t require Senate affirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Guajardo is a Democrat.