Governor Deploys Hurricane Response Resources to Florida

Governor Greg Abbott in the present day directed the Texas Division of Emergency Administration (TDEM) to deploy Texas A&M Job Power 1 to Florida forward of Tropical Storm Helene.

Texas Border Enterprise

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott in the present day directed the Texas Division of Emergency Administration (TDEM) to deploy Texas A&M Job Power 1 to Florida forward of Tropical Storm Helene, which is anticipated to strengthen into a significant hurricane earlier than making landfall alongside the Florida Gulf Coast.

“Texas will at all times stand with our fellow Individuals and lend a serving to hand throughout instances of disaster,” stated Governor Abbott. “Texans perceive firsthand the significance of hurricane preparedness and the flexibility to deploy sources for a swift response effort to guard these impacted by a storm. I thank our first responders for stepping as much as present this important help to the state of Florida. Cecilia and I ask Texans to hitch us in prayer for Florida as Tropical Storm Helene approaches their shores.”

Texas A&M Job Power 1 has deployed a Kind 1 city search-and-rescue group consisting of 80 personnel, greater than 15 automobiles, 6 boats, and 6 canines on the request of the Federal Emergency Administration Company (FEMA).

Texas A&M Job Power 1 features as one of many 28 federal groups underneath FEMA’s Nationwide City Search and Rescue System and is one among two statewide search-and-rescue groups underneath the path of the TDEM. Texas A&M Job Power 1 is sponsored by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, a member of The Texas A&M College System, and headquartered in Faculty Station, Texas.

