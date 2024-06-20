Governor Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration As Tropical Storm Alberto Impacts Texas | Office of the Texas Governor

Press Launch

Governor Greg Abbott at this time issued a catastrophe declaration for 51 Texas counties as Tropical Storm Alberto strikes by the Gulf of Mexico with impacts anticipated to proceed throughout the southern half of Texas.

“As Tropical Storm Alberto strikes by the Gulf Coast, I issued a extreme climate catastrophe declaration for 51 counties to make sure Texans and at-risk areas have the sources and personnel wanted to reply to this storm,” stated Governor Abbott. “Texas is working carefully with native officers and emergency response personnel to swiftly deploy all needed help as heavy rainfall, tropical storm pressure winds, and coastal flooding influence communities in South Texas and the Coastal Bend. I urge Texans in at risk-areas to stay climate conscious and heed the steerage of state and native officers to maintain themselves and their households protected.”

Counties within the Governor’s declaration embody: Aransas, Atascosa, Bandera, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brooks, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, DeWitt, Dimmit, Duval, Edwards, Fort Bend, Frio, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Harris, Hidalgo, Jackson, Jefferson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kenedy, Kinney, Kleberg, LaSalle, Lavaca, Stay Oak, Matagorda, Maverick, McMullen, Medina, Nueces, Orange, Actual, Refugio, San Patricio, Starr, Uvalde, Val Verde, Victoria, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, Wilson, Zapata, and Zavala counties. Extra counties could also be added as circumstances warrant.

In keeping with the Nationwide Climate Service, Tropical Storm Alberto is forecast to convey heavy rainfall and tropical storm pressure winds to South Texas, the Coastal Bend, and Southeast Texas. Tropical Storm Alberto is predicted to trigger ongoing coastal flooding alongside a lot of the Texas coast by the week.

Texans are urged to stay climate conscious and monitor native forecast data as impacts from Tropical Storm Alberto attain the state. Texans can find sources for people and households at tdem.texas.gov/disasters/alberto, together with security data, flooding sources, and highway circumstances.

Governor Abbott continues to take motion to offer all accessible sources to assist assist native communities from the impacts of tropical climate, together with:

June 18 – Rising the readiness stage of the State Emergency Operations Heart and activating extra emergency preparedness and response sources to assist native response efforts.

June 17 – Activating state emergency response sources forward of impacts from tropical climate.

Learn the Governor’s catastrophe declaration.