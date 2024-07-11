Governor Abbott Announces Over $578,000 In Career Training Grants To Two South Texas Schools | Office of the Texas Governor

Press Launch

Governor Greg Abbott right now introduced two Jobs and Training for Texans (JET) grants totaling $578,399 have been awarded to 2 faculties in South Texas by the Texas Workforce Fee (TWC). The JET grants will assist profession and technical schooling (CTE) coaching applications by serving to the faculties buy and set up gear to initially prepare greater than 1,220 college students for high-demand occupations as welders, registered nurses, and extra.

“Because the Finest State for Enterprise, it’s essential that Texas continues to spend money on our college students with the abilities they want to reach high-demand industries,” mentioned Governor Abbott. “These profession coaching grants will assist guarantee tons of of Texans are ready for future alternatives in our state’s booming financial system. I thank the Texas Workforce Fee for his or her ongoing assist to construct a robust and gifted workforce.”

“The necessity for extremely expert staff throughout the state is growing as Texas’ financial system continues to develop,” mentioned TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “JET grants like these will empower many Texans to fulfill the demand of our workforce.”

Earlier right now, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III offered the awards at a ceremony attended by state and native officers and college workers at Laredo Faculty.

The 2 JET grants embrace:

Jim Hogg County ISD: a $266,868 grant to coach 126 college students as welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers in partnership with Coastal Bend Faculty.

United ISD: a $311,531 grant to coach 1,100 college students as registered nurses in partnership with Laredo Faculty.

By way of funding offered by the Texas Legislature every biennium, TWC makes use of JET grants to defray start-up prices to develop profession and technical teaching programs for public group, state and technical schools, faculty districts, and open-enrollment constitution faculties. Tools funded via JET grants should be used to coach college students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Be taught extra about TWC’s JET grant program.