Governor Abbott Announces 67 Counties Approved For Major Disaster Declaration | Office of the Texas Governor

Press Launch

Governor Greg Abbott introduced in the present day that 67 Texas counties have been permitted for federal catastrophe help as a part of a Main Catastrophe Declaration permitted by the President following impacts to the state from Hurricane Beryl.

“As federal, state, and native officers proceed to evaluate damages in impacted communities, Texas is working around-the-clock to reply and assist Texans get better from Hurricane Beryl,” stated Governor Abbott. “President Biden permitted 67 counties for federal catastrophe help after Texas requested a Main Catastrophe Declaration yesterday. This approval is a essential step ahead in our efforts to offer help to impacted Texans throughout the state. I stay involved with Performing Governor Dan Patrick, Chief Nim Kidd, and different state and native officers on our ongoing response and restoration efforts. Our staff can also be in common contact with electrical suppliers to make sure energy is rapidly restored to all Texans. I thank Performing Governor Patrick, state officers, emergency administration personnel, and first responders for working tirelessly to ship all crucial support to our fellow Texans.”

The next counties have been included within the federal catastrophe declaration: Anderson, Angelina, Aransas, Austin, Bowie, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Calhoun, Cameron, Camp, Cass, Chambers, Cherokee, Colorado, Dewitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Freestone, Galveston, Goliad, Gregg, Grimes, Hardin, Harris, Harrison, Hidalgo, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Marion, Matagorda, Milam, Montgomery, Morris, Nacogdoches, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Panola, Polk, Refugio, Robertson, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Shelby, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Webb, Wharton, and Willacy. Further counties could also be requested for inclusion within the federal catastrophe declaration as harm assessments are accomplished. The Federal Emergency Administration Company (FEMA) may even make its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program accessible statewide on the request of the State of Texas.

The Main Catastrophe Declaration permits for reimbursement for as much as 75 p.c of prices related to bills for particles removing and emergency protecting measures. The State of Texas could make extra requests as harm assessments are accomplished.

Texas continues to surge state emergency response and restoration sources into impacted communities, together with personnel, turbines, tarps, gas, ready-to-eat meals, water, and ice.

Moreover, the Texas Division of Emergency Administration (TDEM) has a map accessible to find cooling facilities opened and operated by native officers. TDEM’s cooling heart map could be discovered at tdem.texas.gov/cool.

Yesterday, following Texas Emergency Administration Chief Nim Kidd’s assembly with Performing Governor Dan Patrick and Houston Main John Whitmire on the Metropolis of Houston Emergency Heart the place they obtained a briefing on the town’s response and restoration efforts, the State of Texas deployed 25 extra ambulances and a 250 mattress medical shelter to help native EMS and hospital capability wants within the Houston space. This asset will function a useful resource for the better Houston space, together with neighboring communities, to help emergency medical response wants as responders prioritize life-safety and tackle acute medical wants.

Texans who sustained property harm are urged to report harm to houses and companies utilizing the Particular person State of Texas Evaluation Device (iSTAT) harm survey. iSTAT surveys could be stuffed out in English and Spanish by visiting harm.tdem.texas.gov and clicking “July seventh – Ongoing Hurricane/Tropical Storm Beryl.”

Info supplied via the iSTAT harm survey helps level emergency administration officers to wreck in affected areas. Particulars submitted via the web survey additionally additionally helps establish instant useful resource wants. Moreover, survey data aids officers in figuring out whether or not the state meets federal necessities for varied types of federal catastrophe help.

Reporting harm via the iSTAT device is a voluntary exercise and isn’t an alternative to reporting harm to your insurance coverage firm. It doesn’t assure catastrophe reduction help. English and Spanish tutorial movies explaining find out how to fill out iSTAT surveys can be found at harm.tdem.texas.gov.

Extra details about the federal sources accessible for Texans on account of Hurricane Beryl could be discovered at fema.gov/catastrophe/4798.

The State of Texas continues to take motion to offer all accessible sources to assist help native communities from the impacts of Hurricane Beryl, together with: