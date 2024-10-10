Gordon Ramsay Spits Out Dua Lipa’s Viral Diet Coke Recipe

Gordon Ramsay is just not an enormous fan of Dua Lipa’s viral Food regimen Coke recipe.

On Tuesday, October 8, Ramsay, 57, shared a video of himself attempting out Lipa’s recipe, which includes mixing Food regimen Coke with jalapeño juice, pickle juice and is topped off with a number of pickle slices.

“OK let’s go,” Ramsay mentioned in a TikTok video earlier than pouring all of the contents right into a pink cup. “Food regimen Coke in, a bit little bit of jalapeño juice, little pickle juice, pickles in, jalepeños in and that high that up with some extra Coke and just a bit bit extra juice.”

Ramsay then proceeds to drink the concoction — which he instantly spits out.

“Dua Lipa! For God’s sake woman! You’ll damage your vocal cords!” he joked.

Lipa, 29, left a touch upon the video saying, “Gordon!! You’re getting misplaced within the sauce!!!”

@gordonramsayofficial Replying to @Gordon Ramsay Needed to attempt what @Dua Lipa was cooking up….. ♬ authentic sound – Gordon Ramsay

A number of followers insisted that Ramsay didn’t make the drink correctly, noting that he put an excessive amount of juice in it.

“I adopted her approach and it’s scrumptious.. U put an excessive amount of juice … not stirring and no ice most likely ruins it,” one consumer mentioned, whereas one other joked, “You didn’t have the pickles from Dua Lipa’s hand. I’ve heard that’s the key ingredient.”

On Saturday, October 5, Lipa shared a video of her drink recipe.

“Everyone seems to be looking at me,” she mentioned in her TikTok whereas making the drink. “The woman within the again is like, ‘What the hell is she doing?’”

After the drink is full, Lipa gave it off to her buddies to attempt — and so they accepted!

“It’s, like, randomly not dangerous,” one pal says.

Over the weekend, Lipa carried out on the Austin Metropolis Limits Music Competition the place she overestimated the crowds with songs like “One Kiss,” “Levitating” and “Houdini.” She can also be set to carry out once more subsequent weekend.

Whereas in Austin, Lipa shared a number of movies of her line dancing at a rustic bar with buddies.

“HONKY TONK HEAVEN!! AUSTIN SEE YOU AGAIN NEXT SATURDAY!!!” she captioned her Instagram publish on Monday, October 7.

Almost six months in the past, Lipa dropped her third full-length album, Radical Optimism — which she mentioned taught her to “loosen up in instability.”

“In 2021, a pal of mine instructed me in regards to the time period ‘radical optimism’ and mentioned that’s what the world collectively wanted,” she wrote in a prolonged publish through X in Might. “That time period has caught with me for these previous three years and has change into increasingly more related to the best way I view day-after-day. Nothing is ever linear, and generally you simply gotta roll with the punches.”

Lipa went on to jot down that all through the previous three years she has “discovered happiness and pleasure within the unknown.”

“I discover optimism within the hardest days and look to them for development,” she famous. “Embracing the ability of phrases to be a catalyst for hope, I attempt to discover magnificence and which means even within the midst of chaos.”