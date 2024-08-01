Gordon Hayward ends NBA career after 14 seasons

Gordon Hayward has retired from the NBA after 14 seasons, he introduced on social media Thursday.

“At this time, I’m formally retiring from the sport of basketball,” Hayward wrote. “It has been an unimaginable trip and I am so grateful to everybody who helped me obtain greater than I ever imagined.”

A flexible ahead, Hayward — the ninth general decide within the 2010 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz — was an All-Star in 2017 with Utah earlier than signing with the Boston Celtics as a free agent that summer time. Hayward suffered a ugly leg damage in his first recreation for Boston, an damage that price him that season and noticed him want one other one to spherical again into kind.

Final season, Hayward averaged 9.8 factors, 3.5 rebounds and three.1 assists in 51 video games with the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder. He was traded to Oklahoma Metropolis midseason as a part of a deal the Thunder hoped would assist them within the playoffs. Hayward, nevertheless, did not rating some extent in seven playoff video games.

Hayward, 34, finishes his NBA profession having averaged 15.2 factors, 4.4 rebounds and three.5 assists per recreation.

Gordon Hayward performed for 4 groups over his 14-year profession. Tyler Ross/NBAE through Getty Photographs

Hayward entered the NBA after a prolific school profession at Butler through which he led the Bulldogs to the 2010 championship recreation towards Duke. He tried a half-court, buzzer-beating shot that may have given Butler the title however as an alternative rimmed out.

Saying “there are too many individuals” to thank, Hayward thanked his mother and father and household, his agent Mark Bartelstein, coaches, teammates, trainers, docs and mates for supporting him “by numerous years and cities, serving to me exceed my very own expectations.”

“To all my followers: thanks for supporting me by the ups and downs,” he wrote. “I am going to all the time cherish the letters of encouragement and the moments we have shared world wide. You impressed me to all the time dream large and enhance on a regular basis — and for the younger gamers up subsequent, I problem you to do the identical!

“As I transfer to spend extra time with my household as a father and husband, I stay up for new adventures and challenges, taking with me the teachings I’ve realized on the court docket that can information me throughout my subsequent chapters, each in enterprise and in life.

“I am unable to look forward to what’s subsequent!”

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and The Related Press contributed to this report.