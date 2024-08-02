Gordon Hayward announces retirement after 14 NBA seasons

BASKETBALL

Gordon Hayward, who almost gave Butler a nationwide title over Duke with a half-court shot that simply missed on the ultimate play of the 2010 NCAA males’s basketball championship recreation, retired from the NBA after 14 seasons on Thursday.

Hayward performed for Utah, Boston, Charlotte and Oklahoma Metropolis, and was an All-Star in 2017. He averaged 15.2 factors in 835 profession regular-season video games.

GOLF

U.S. SENIOR WOMEN’S OPEN: JoAnne Carner shot her age with a 14-over 85 within the first spherical in Pittsburgh.

A member of the World Golf Corridor of Fame, Carner received the U.S. Girls’s Open in 1971 and 1976.

Kaori Yamamoto of Japan was the chief after a 4-under 67.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout wants a second surgical procedure for a torn meniscus in his left knee, ending one other injury-marred marketing campaign for the three-time MVP.

Trout stated in a social media put up that an MRI revealed the brand new meniscus tear. He beforehand had surgical procedure on Might 3 to restore the meniscus and had been working towards a return earlier than his rehab was shut down on Tuesday.

Trout hit .220 with 10 homers and 14 RBI in 29 video games this season.

• The World Collection might prolong into November for a fourth straight 12 months, however would possibly begin three days early if the League Championship Collection each finish by Oct. 19.

Main League Baseball stated the beginning of the World Collection would transfer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 22 if each collection finish by Oct. 19, when each leagues are scheduled to be by Sport 5. That may get rid of the potential of an prolonged layoff corresponding to in 2022, when Houston and Philadelphia had 4 days off earlier than the World Collection.

All 4 best-of-three Wild Card Collection are scheduled for Oct. 1-3.

• The Baltimore Orioles designated outfielder Cristian Pache for project, lower than every week after buying him in a commerce from Philadelphia.

The Orioles additionally activated outfielder Eloy Jiménez, left-hander Trevor Rogers and outfielder Austin Slater after acquiring them in trades, and recalled infielder Livan Soto from Triple-A Norfolk. Baltimore put All-Star infielder Jordan Westburg on the 10-day injured record and optioned outfielder Heston Kjerstad and left-hander Keegan Akin to Norfolk.

TENNIS

CANADIAN OPEN: Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the U.S. Open tuneup in Montreal after reaching the Paris Olympics semifinals, becoming a member of Novak Djokovic in sitting out the Canadian occasion.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Georgia opened observe Thursday with out vast receiver Rara Thomas, who has been dismissed from the group following his arrest on prices of cruelty to kids and battery.

Coach Kirby Good stated earlier than Thursday’s observe he met with Thomas on Tuesday and knowledgeable the junior of the choice.

Thomas was arrested early Friday on felony prices of cruelty to kids and misdemeanor battery prices. Georgia introduced later Friday that Thomas was indefinitely suspended.

• Former Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is suing the college and faculty leaders, alleging that they wrongfully fired him final 12 months and violated his constitutional rights after he was accused of sexual harassment.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in Michigan accuses college officers of enterprise an “improper, sham investigation” of allegations that Tucker sexually harassed and exploited rape survivor and activist Brenda Tracy.

On the time of his firing, Tucker was within the third 12 months of a $95 million, 10-year contract.

