GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Attended Drug-Heavy Sex Party With 17-Year-Old: Legal Docs

Again in June, Republican congressman Matt Gaetz acquired some unlucky information when the GOP-controlled ethics committee stated—in a press launch!—that it was nonetheless investigating the Florida lawmaker, who was the topic of a 2021 Justice Division probe into whether or not he’d had intercourse with a minor and transported her throughout state traces. The committee was particularly wanting into allegations that he had “engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper presents, disbursed particular privileges and favors to people with whom he had a private relationship, and sought to hinder authorities investigations of his conduct.” And this week the dangerous information continued on that entrance!
On Friday, NOTUS reported that courtroom paperwork filed the day prior cited affidavits from three eyewitnesses who stated the congressman had attended a drug-heavy intercourse get together in 2017 with “the 17-year-old lady on the middle of the alleged intercourse trafficking scandal.”
Dorworth instructed NOTUS in a textual content message that he “by no means met” the 17-year-old, “not as soon as in my life.” He additionally claimed, “She is…mendacity about Matt Gaetz.”
The Home ethics probe into Gaetz initially started below former Speaker Nancy Pelosi; it was later paused because of the Justice Division investigation. (The congressman has repeatedly denied all allegations of wrongdoing.) In February 2023, prosecutors introduced the choice to not cost the Florida lawmaker, and the Home reopened its probe shortly thereafter. Earlier this yr, The New York Instances reported that former Gaetz ally Joel Greenberg, who pleaded responsible in 2021 to expenses together with intercourse trafficking, was cooperating with the ethics committee’s investigation. Vainness Truthful has reached out to Gaetz’s workplace for remark. The congressman doesn’t seem to have remarked on the newest revelations.
Shock: GOP congressman defends Trump’s remarks preemptively blaming Jews if he loses in November
X content material
This content material may also be considered on the positioning it originates from.
As we speak in WTF is incorrect with the Republican Get together
X content material
This content material may also be considered on the positioning it originates from.
Elsewhere!
Professional-Trump Georgia election board votes to require hand counts of ballots
The Washington Submit • Learn Extra
With abortion in focus, Harris’s occasion with Oprah prompts cheers and tears
The Washington Submit • Learn Extra
DeSantis deploys authorities sources to combat Florida abortion modification
Politico • Learn Extra
Trump’s Impulse After Robinson Bombshell Report: Ignore, and Energy By means of
NYT • Learn Extra
NY magazine correspondent positioned on go away for relationship with RFK Jr.
Politico • Learn Extra
In Jan. 6 Case Submitting, Trump Attorneys Once more Demand Dismissal
NYT • Learn Extra
Senate chief Schumer strikes to avert shutdown after Home Speaker’s “flop”
The Guardian • Learn Extra
A large child penguin named Pesto is inhaling fish and profitable followers
NPR • Learn Extra