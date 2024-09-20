GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Attended Drug-Heavy Sex Party With 17-Year-Old: Legal Docs

Again in June, Republican congressman Matt Gaetz acquired some unlucky information when the GOP-controlled ethics committee stated—in a press launch!—that it was nonetheless investigating the Florida lawmaker, who was the topic of a 2021 Justice Division probe into whether or not he’d had intercourse with a minor and transported her throughout state traces. The committee was particularly wanting into allegations that he had “engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper presents, disbursed particular privileges and favors to people with whom he had a private relationship, and sought to hinder authorities investigations of his conduct.” And this week the dangerous information continued on that entrance!

On Friday, NOTUS reported that courtroom paperwork filed the day prior cited affidavits from three eyewitnesses who stated the congressman had attended a drug-heavy intercourse get together in 2017 with “the 17-year-old lady on the middle of the alleged intercourse trafficking scandal.”

The minor, who was a junior in highschool on the time, arrived in her mom’s automotive for a July 15, 2017, get together on the Florida house of Chris Dorworth, a lobbyist and good friend of Gaetz’s, in accordance with a courtroom submitting written by protection attorneys who interviewed witnesses as a part of an ongoing civil lawsuit Dorworth introduced in 2023…. One eyewitness cited within the courtroom filings, a younger lady known as Okay.M., offered a sworn affidavit that claimed the teenage lady was bare, partygoers had been there to “interact in sexual actions,” and “alcohol, cocaine, ecstasy…and marijuana” had been current. The teenage lady was recognized within the filings solely as A.B.

Dorworth instructed NOTUS in a textual content message that he “by no means met” the 17-year-old, “not as soon as in my life.” He additionally claimed, “She is…mendacity about Matt Gaetz.”

The Home ethics probe into Gaetz initially started below former Speaker Nancy Pelosi; it was later paused because of the Justice Division investigation. (The congressman has repeatedly denied all allegations of wrongdoing.) In February 2023, prosecutors introduced the choice to not cost the Florida lawmaker, and the Home reopened its probe shortly thereafter. Earlier this yr, The New York Instances reported that former Gaetz ally Joel Greenberg, who pleaded responsible in 2021 to expenses together with intercourse trafficking, was cooperating with the ethics committee’s investigation. Vainness Truthful has reached out to Gaetz’s workplace for remark. The congressman doesn’t seem to have remarked on the newest revelations.

Shock: GOP congressman defends Trump’s remarks preemptively blaming Jews if he loses in November

As we speak in WTF is incorrect with the Republican Get together

Elsewhere!

