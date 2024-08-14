Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds Pro 2: Specs, Features, Release Date

It is accessible for preorder now and prices $1,799 with a $300 retailer credit score, with official gross sales beginning on September 4. Anybody who purchases it’s going to get one yr freed from the Google One AI Premium Plan.

New Apps, Providers, and AI Options

Pixel Screenshots permits Gemini’s AI to drag data from screenshots and offer you new methods to work together with the knowledge in a screenshot. {Photograph}: Julian Chokkattu

Pixel telephones are identified for his or her bevy of good options, and a number of other new additions are arriving with the newest handsets, plus some new apps. There’s now a devoted Pixel Climate app, and it employs the on-device Gemini Nano massive language mannequin to summarize the climate. One other new app is Pixel Screenshots, a devoted place that shops your screenshots, and since Gemini Nano can perceive the content material of your photos, you’ll be able to ask for data with out having to hunt for the proper display screen seize. There’s additionally Pixel Studio, which helps you to use generative AI to create new photos, and you’ll even create stickers out of your photographs to insert.

On the calling entrance, there’s “Name Notes.” This offers you a sticky word’s price of particulars out of your name. These particulars will be issues like cellphone numbers talked about in the course of the name, restore quotes, or reminders to name somebody again—it will log something noteworthy and put it in a word so that you need not hunt for pen and paper. Google says the individual on the opposite finish is notified when this function is energetic as a result of name recording legal guidelines.

Pixel telephones are lastly debuting Satellite tv for pc SOS, a function that emerged on the iPhone 14 in 2022, making them among the first Android telephones with the flexibility. In case you’re out of vary of Wi-Fi or a cell tower, Pixel 9 gadgets will share your location and discover your emergency contacts through satellite tv for pc. Nonetheless, this is not a assured get-out-of-jail-free card—it requires setup, an extra cost, and can solely work within the US for now. (As with Apple, it will likely be free for the primary two years after activation.)

Google additionally has a number of new AI digicam options like Add Me, Autoframe, Reimagine, and Zoom Improve—I’ve rounded them up on this story if you wish to be taught extra. (This one’s already lengthy sufficient!)

The Pixel Watch 3

There at the moment are two sizes of Pixel Watch: 41 and 45 millimeters. {Photograph}: Julian Chokkattu

This yr’s Pixel Watch 3 is the primary time you may have measurement choices—it is available in a 41- and 45-mm case measurement, with the latter providing a 40 % bigger display screen. Google says these are filled with the identical “Actua” OLED show know-how as its Pixel telephones and are twice as vivid, making them simpler to learn on sunny days. You can too crank the brightness down as little as 1 nit, so you do not blind your eyes proper earlier than mattress.