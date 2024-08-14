Google is coming after the iPhone 16

✅ 📐 Refined design that feels tremendous premium

✅ ⚙️ Sooner efficiency

✅ 📸 Upgraded cameras

✅ ✨ Google Gemini will get deeper integration

✅ 🤖 Seven years of software program updates

❌ 💰 The worth went up by $100

❌ 📸 No telephoto digicam

❌ 💽 Solely 128GB of base storage

Google held an enormous occasion at its headquarters in Mountain View to unveil not one, not two, however 4 new Pixel 9 telephones. We had an opportunity to examine them out forward of the occasion, and one of many extra attention-grabbing entries is the usual Pixel 9.

It sits on the backside of the lineup as essentially the most reasonably priced possibility, nevertheless it’s nonetheless a lot highly effective in comparison with its dearer siblings. I had time to play with it and see what it’s like to make use of, and you already know what? It appears actually stable.

📆 Launch date: August twenty second

💰 Value: $799

📺 Display screen measurement: 6.3-inch OLED

🖥️ Decision: 2424 x 1080

🏃‍♂️ Refresh fee: 60-120Hz

💡 Brightness: 2,700 nits

📸 Important digicam: 50MP

📸 Extremely-wide digicam: 48MP with 123–diploma discipline of view

🤳 Selfie digicam: 10.5MP with autofocus

⚙️ Chipset: Google Tensor G4

🐏 RAM: 12GB

🗄️ Storage: 128GB/256GB

🔈 Audio system: stereo (and no headphone jack)

🔋 Battery: 4,700 mAh

🔌 Wired Charging: 45W

⚡ Wi-fi Charging: Sure, 15W

📶 Connectivity: 5G sub6 and mmWave, WiFi 7

👁️ Biometrics: Aspect-mounted fingerprint reader

⚖️ Weight: 198 g

🌈 Colours: Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony

🤖 OS: Android 14 (seven years of software program upgrades)

🪨 Sturdiness: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on entrance

💦 Waterproof: IP68

Pixel 9 Professional on the left, Pixel 9 on the precise.

📱 An iPhone-like design. After I noticed the Pixel 9 for the primary time, it form of threw me off in the identical means that the leaks did. Its new design is way more paying homage to an iPhone than something earlier than it with rounded corners, flat sides, and a very flat show. Decide it up and also you’ll see that feels actually stable in your hand, but a bit much less conforming than the Pixel 8 given the flat sides.

The telephone appears similar to the Pixel 9 Professional, which shares the same-size show and provides just a few options like an additional digicam and better brightness. This base mannequin, although, appears a lot premium all by itself. There’s a pleasant matte end alongside the aluminum on the perimeters, you get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the entrance, the buttons are giant and clicky, and there’s a set of stereo audio system. The digicam bar has additionally been redesigned so it floats within the higher portion of the again of the telephone, full with an aluminum chassis and a pill-shaped glass cutout for the cameras.

Pixel 9 on the left, Pixel 9 Professional on the precise.

📲 Try this Actua show. The 6.3-inch Actua OLED show has a pointy 2424 x 1080 decision and might attain 2,700 nits of peak brightness (300 nits lower than the 9 Professional). Its refresh fee hovers between 60 and 120Hz relying on what you’re doing, and at first look, all the colours and sharp distinction regarded wonderful. I used it aspect by aspect with the 9 Professional on the demo space and seen that the 2 screens look primarily the identical, not less than to the bare eye. That’s nice information for these of you already eyeing up the cheaper possibility.

⚙️ Jam-packed with energy. Contained in the Pixel 9, Google consists of its new Tensor G4 processor, which guarantees higher efficiency and effectivity than the Tensor G3. You additionally get 12GB of RAM and both 128 or 256GB of storage. The battery weighs in at 4,700mAh and is appropriate with Google’s new 45W quick charger, which it seals individually. In fact, wi-fi charging and Battery Share are additionally supported.

Supply: Google

📸 Stable cameras? One of many greatest areas of focus for any Pixel telephone is the digicam, and the Pixel 9 doesn’t appear to be it’ll be disappointing, not less than on paper.

On the again, there’s a primary 50MP f/1.68 lens that helps Tremendous Res Zoom as much as 8x, whereas a brand new 48MP f/1.7 ultra-wide sits beside it with a 123-degree discipline of view. That ultra-wide digicam can be utilized for Macro Focus, which helps you to take macro images of your topics. You’ll additionally discover a 10.5MP selfie digicam with autofocus built-in. Google is clearly claiming that you just’ll get unbelievable outcomes whatever the time of day you are taking images and movies, however we’ll have to run some checks to know whether or not that’s true.

✨ In search of some AI? In fact, the corporate doesn’t need you to only give attention to the pure high quality of the cameras – Google additionally has a number of AI stuff to indicate you. You’ll get Magic Editor for touching up your images utilizing machine studying and AI, Night time Sight that ramps up the standard of your images and movies in darkish environments, Magic Eraser for eradicating undesirable topics and objects from the body, and Greatest Take that merges you and your pal’s greatest facial expressions from a burst picture right into a single picture.

With the Pixel 9, Google can also be saying a characteristic known as Add Me, which appears each spectacular and someway creepy. You are taking an image of your topic in entrance of no matter setting you need, then have your topic take an image of you in the identical setting. Google’s AI magic merges the 2 photographs collectively and voilà, you’re each in the identical image. I noticed just a few of my buddies attempt it out throughout our hands-on expertise, and it appeared to work surprisingly nicely. Google says it’s rolling out Add Me in preview at first so it may not work appropriately every time, however the couple of instances I did see it in motion, it appeared to do nicely.

The unreal intelligence insanity doesn’t finish with the Pixel’s digicam system. On each Pixel 9 is Android 14, which Google has enhanced with Gemini, its AI chatbot. Gemini is getting just a few neat upgrades with these telephones, like the flexibility to see what’s in your display screen and supply context for it (e.g. you might ask for extra data on a YouTube video or film you’re watching) and producing photographs on the fly and dropping them straight into an app like Gmail or Telegram. One of the vital notable updates is Gemini Dwell, which lets you have a full-on dialog with the bot. Google says it could possibly perceive your intent and prepare of thought whilst you converse with it, giving the bot an assistant-like expertise.

There are additionally a few new apps that use Gemini and run regionally in your Pixel 9 because of Tensor G4. Pixel Screenshots offers your screenshots a brand new house and allows you to seek for data and different objects by analyzing each you seize. For instance, in case you take a screenshot of a chocolate chip cookie recipe, you possibly can go to the Screenshots app and ask: “How a lot butter does that cookie recipe name for?” You can additionally take a screenshot of an occasion, and Gemini will robotically immediate you so as to add it to your calendar.

Pixel Studio can also be right here, which lets you generate any picture you need in quite a lot of kinds and customise it to your liking. You may add textual content and stickers, take away generated objects, and extra. I obtained a demo of the app throughout my hands-on time, and it truly appeared fairly helpful, particularly for these of us who take pleasure in cooking up memes.

With each Pixel 9, Google is providing a full yr of the Google One AI Premium Plan totally free. That will get you entry to Gemini Superior, Gemini in apps like Docs, and 2TB of cloud storage.

Supply: Google

🤖 Good ol’ Android 14. So far as Android itself goes, it’s the identical ol’ Pixel expertise on prime of Android 14, which implies it’s clear, inviting, and presents loads of customization. On prime of that, Google is sticking to its dedication of providing seven years of software program upgrades for all of its new Pixel telephones, which is unbelievable to see.

A few different options I needed to spotlight:

There’s a brand new characteristic known as Satellite tv for pc SOS, which lets you hook up with emergency providers through satellite tv for pc while you’re out of vary of a mobile or Wi-Fi community. It really works the identical means as an iPhone does and allows you to share your location with an emergency contact so that you might be discovered.

As per traditional, there’s an under-display fingerprint reader for safety.

Google says it could possibly use its own AI to let you know whether or not a picture you come throughout on-line was generated with AI, however that's one thing we'll want to check to know whether or not it truly works.

The Google Pixel 9 Professional is out there to pre-order now for $999 with 128GB of storage and it’ll be out there beginning on September 4th.