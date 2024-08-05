Golf, tennis at 2024 Paris Olympics exemplify thrill of victory, agony of defeat when playing for your country

When Spain’s Jon Rahm made birdie on the tenth gap on Sunday on the 2024 Paris Olympics, I checked out my 10-year-old son and stated, “Buddy, this event is over.” He guffawed as a result of he was rooting for the US’ Scottie Scheffler and Nice Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood whereas hoping that, you recognize, Eire’s Rory McIlroy would shoot 27 on the again 9.

However he gave me a glance that stated he knew that I used to be proper.

Two hours later, we each realized I used to be not.

Rahm performed the subsequent eight holes in 5 over kicking away not solely the gold medal however the silver and the bronze as properly. His feedback after the spherical resounded regardless of the failure he skilled over these ultimate few hours. In some methods, they legitimized golf within the Olympics in a manner that something he would have stated after a victory couldn’t.

“I do not bear in mind the final time I performed a event and I felt … I do not know what the phrase is as a result of, you recognize, I not solely really feel like I let myself down however to only not get it achieved for the entire nation of Spain,” Rahm stated. “It is much more painful than I would love it to be.

“I’ve gotten the query [of] the place this event would rank for my part or what I might suppose it could really feel prefer to win, and I believe by dropping in the present day, I am getting a a lot deeper appreciation of what this event means to me than if I had gained any medal. I am getting a style of how a lot it actually mattered. I have been very honored to signify Spain in lots of, many various occasions, and to not get this one achieved stings fairly a bit.”

At across the similar time, simply over 26 kilometers from the place Rahm tasted the bitterness of a back-nine 39, fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz was experiencing the same feeling. Alcaraz, who gained the French Open and Wimbledon — the 2 most up-to-date grand slam occasions in tennis — obtained beat by Serbia’s Novak Djokovic within the gold medal match at Roland Garros.

He didn’t win a set.

Alcaraz’s phrases echoed these of Rahm.

“I believe I put extra stress on myself as a result of I used to be taking part in for Spain, for the Spaniards,” he stated. “I felt that I let the Spanish folks down by not profitable the gold.”

Alcaraz added: “It was a distinct kind of stress. Everybody in Spain needed me to win the gold, and I needed to win the gold as properly.”

What Rahm and Alcaraz and Scheffler and Djokovic — the latter two taking gold, Djokovic exploding with emotion after the ultimate level — understood about their respective Olympic quests is that there’s a large distinction taking part in towards an opponent or for your nation.

The Olympics are simply totally different, and totally different is nice. The occasions on the Summer time Video games needn’t match main championships in golf nor grand slams in tennis. The best way they contextualize these sports activities — that we regularly solely see by way of a singular prism — makes for very compelling competitions.

Neither Rahm nor Scheffler are unaccustomed to representing their nations on nationwide groups; they’ve each performed in Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups. In these occasions, although, one is taking part in towards opposing nations attempting to defeat them head-to-head.

On the Olympics, there’s a sense of taking part in for one thing. That isn’t to undermine the galvanization skilled at staff golf occasions however to make clear that the context in Paris is sort of totally different. With over 10,000 athletes from over 200 nations congregating in a single metropolitan space, the sense of illustration — of being from someplace — unfolds on a world stage like no different sporting occasion on the planet.

“I am happy with the nation I am from,” defined Scheffler after he broke down whereas listening to “The Star-Spangled Banner” on the Olympic podium. “I am proud to be American. I obtained emotional the opposite evening watching the gold medal ceremony for ladies’s gymnastics. I take large pleasure in coming over right here and representing my nation.

“And yeah, similar factor, like while you go to a sporting occasion, you hear all people within the stands singing the nationwide anthem, it is a fairly particular factor to be part of. And I believe that is one thing we take large pleasure in. It was simply very emotional being up there on stage there because the flag is being raised and sitting there singing the nationwide anthem.

“Sure, that is undoubtedly one I am going to bear in mind for a very long time.”

Why does the Olympics rouse these emotions in us — even in individualistic sports activities like tennis and golf? Tears and snot and women and men price thousands and thousands of {dollars} burying their faces within the crooks of their elbows as a result of they know a billion individuals are going to see what occurs subsequent?

“This has been my first Video games the place it is felt like an Olympic Video games,” McIlroy stated. “We weren’t capable of work together with another athletes in Tokyo due to COVID[-19]. To have the ability to go to a number of the different occasions and to really feel the spirit of the Olympics and what it is all about and having dozens and dozens of athletes come from everywhere in the phrase to compete of their particular person sports activities and to be part of that, it is felt actually cool.”

It’s simple to downplay the importance of seeing hundreds of probably the most expert people on the planet gathering in a single place for one objective. Most golfers, together with McIlroy, did that when golf was reintroduced to the Olympics again in 2016. And whereas, on paper, Sunday marked the conclusion of simply one other 72-hole golf event with a winner and two runners up and several other different spots on the leaderboard, Paris disclosed that it is much more than that.

Going to world-class tournaments and contending to win them is the best problem one can provide themselves. However on the finish of the week, even in victory, the circle of oldsters that share in a single’s triumph is sort of small.

On the Olympics, even when the venue and the sphere is maybe not fairly as top-shelf because the majors, there’s a key ingredient that no different occasion can harness: Your achievement issues to tons of of hundreds, if not thousands and thousands of individuals.

Golf has by no means been capable of obtain that by itself, and previous to 2016, it is one thing the sport and its gamers by no means noticed coming.