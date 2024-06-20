Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist Is Expecting Her 7th Grandchild

The Golden Bachelor alum Theresa Nist‘s household is getting slightly bit larger.

Theresa, 70, introduced by way of Instagram on Wednesday, June 19, that her daughter, Jen Woolston, is pregnant with child No. 4, making Theresa a soon-to-be grandmother of seven.

“When my daughter requested me final evening to take pictures of her on the seaside as a result of she was going to let everybody know that she’s pregnant I couldn’t have been extra thrilled, not solely as a result of she requested me to be her photographer (so honored that she trusts my images abilities with this essential announcement!),” Theresa gushed alongside a slideshow of maternity pictures snapped at golden hour, “but in addition as a result of I not need to comprise the supreme pleasure that I’ve been feeling ever since she informed me about it greater than a month in the past. I used to be past thrilled to say the least.”

Within the pics, Theresa’s daughter stood on the shore and cradled her child bump in a flowing white gown. On the finish of the carousel, Theresa included a video of the second she discovered in regards to the being pregnant.

The clip confirmed Theresa studying a notice from Jen’s sons, Dempsey, Leo and Henry, that appeared to spell, “We’re about to have a brand new sibling.” She jumped up from her seat and exclaimed, “No! No means!”

“To say that I’m so extremely joyful about this new life inside her is a critical understatement,” Theresa continued in her caption. “I imply, how fortunate am I to have two unbelievable kids who married two different unbelievable people who then went on to have six stunning, superb boys? And now I’m about to have a seventh grandchild?” (Theresa’s son, Tommy Nist, can also be the daddy of three boys: Brandon, Brody and Braxton.)

The previous actuality star gushed that she felt “past grateful” to be including one other baby to the household. “I’m full of a lot pleasure, marvel, love and gratitude for this new life. And this child is so lucky to have the ability to name my daughter ‘Mother,’” she added. “She treats her three boys with kindness, dignity and respect. She actually listens to them and he or she does all of it so pretty and so they all love her a lot!!”

Bachelor Nation followers have been launched to Theresa throughout the first season of The Golden Bachelor, which debuted final fall. She earned main man Gerry Turner‘s ultimate rose, and the pair exchanged vows throughout a televised wedding ceremony in January. Three months later, nonetheless, the twosome referred to as it quits.

“Theresa and I’ve had various heart-to-heart conversations,” Gerry, 72, stated throughout a sit-down interview on Good Morning America. “We’ve seemed intently at our dwelling conditions and we’ve type of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

Gerry filed for divorce on April 12, citing an “irretrievable breakdown” of their relationship. Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair are one step nearer to finalizing their divorce after signing a marital settlement settlement on June 4. Gerry additionally filed a abstract dissolution on June 12, which may velocity up the method by avoiding extended time in courtroom.

Regardless of the pair’s breakup, Theresa’s daughter is appreciative of the time they spent with Gerry. “I had solely the loveliest experiences being with Gerry and his household,” she wrote by way of Instagram in April. “I’ll maintain the times we have been formally household in my coronary heart ceaselessly, and can consider them as household all the time.”