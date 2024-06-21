Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos Appeared in St. Elmo’s Fire

Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos had her very personal Brat Pack second due to her look in St. Elmo’s Hearth.

The Bachelor Nation star, 61, revealed she was a background actor within the 1985 John Hughes movie — whereas teasing her movie star crush.

“I really like Rob Lowe. I feel he’s so freaking good-looking, and he’s humorous, and he’s an important actor,” Joan informed Leisure Tonight in an interview printed on Thursday, June 20. “I used to be really an additional in a film that he was in, so I met him in particular person. I’ve cherished him since I used to be 21 years previous. I used to be in St. Elmo’s Hearth. You may see me, like, in a break up second as an additional.”

52 minutes into the movie, cameras catch Joan driving on a bicycle previous a fraternity home as Lowe’s character, Billy Hicks, sits outdoors. St. Elmo’s Hearth and different iconic coming-of-age motion pictures within the ‘80s, like The Breakfast Membership, earned a cult following. Most of the movies’ stars, together with Lowe, now 60, Molly Ringwald and Demi Moore had been grouped collectively and known as the Brat Pack.

Associated: The Brat Pack: A Full Information to the Actors That Dominated the ’80s

The Brat Pack will likely be reuniting to grace screens for the primary time because the top of their Hollywood reign. Andrew McCarthy, finest identified for his starring roles in Fairly in Pink and St. Elmo’s Hearth, is bringing the famed group of actors again collectively for a Hulu documentary — aptly titled Brats — that […]

St. Elmo’s Hearth was filmed in a number of areas, together with Washington, D.C., and round Joan’s house state of Maryland, which can be how she turned linked with the background performing gig. After her look within the ‘80s flick, she didn’t go on to pursue a profession in performing. The fact star now works in alumni relations for a college in Bethesda, Maryland.

Joan is the first-ever Golden Bachelorette after showing within the debut season of The Golden Bachelor, which starred Gerry Turner. She left throughout week 3 due to a household emergency involving her daughter, who had simply given delivery. Joan is a widower, and her late husband, John, died in 2021 at age 59 after a battle with pancreatic most cancers.

As she prepares to fulfill the contestants vying for a rose, Joan teased that along with Rob Lowe, Kevin Costner can also be her sort.

“I really like Kevin Costner. Since Yellowstone, I simply assume he’s the rugged, attractive man,” she mentioned. “Sort of reverse of Rob Lowe, who’s sort of polished. He’s so darn good-looking.”

Associated: ‘80s Stars: The place Are They Now?

Whereas a few of at the moment’s greatest A-listers acquired their begin within the ’80s, a lot of their well-known contemporaries within the “Me” decade dwell quieter, extra low-profile lives at the moment. From Tom Cruise, who bravely donned these tighty whities in Dangerous Enterprise, to the girls and boys of the Brat Pack, click on by means of to see which stars acquired their massive breaks within the Nineteen Eighties — and see the place they ended up!

Seems apart, Joan is in search of a “household man” who is aware of methods to deal with a girl.

Thank You! You will have efficiently subscribed.

“My father was the final word gentleman. He opened doorways, carried the whole lot, hopped up when a girl walked within the room, was at all times well mannered, by no means stubborn, simply was such a gentleman. I’m in search of a gentleman,” Joan mentioned. “There’s something about that that’s so charming and endearing to me.”

She continued, “I’m additionally in search of someone that has slightly sense of journey. I labored my entire life attending to this place in life, and had deliberate on having all these adventures with John.”

Joan has “actually missed” planning a future with somebody after the dying of her husband, including, “I’m prepared for someone that has slightly sense of journey and able to have some enjoyable. You solely get to do that as soon as. You solely get to dwell as soon as. It’s an enormous world and I’m able to see it. I really feel like I gotta get transferring.”