Golden Bachelorette Contestant’s Past Restraining Order From Ex Surfaces

Golden Bachelorette star Gil Ramirez, who acquired a rose from star Joan Vassos throughout this week’s Sept. 18 season premiere, noticed particulars from his previous come to gentle on Friday.

The 60-year-old educator from Mission Viejo, California, had a short lived home violence restraining order filed in opposition to him three months in the past from an ex-girlfriend over allegations of stalking, Individuals reported. The lady, who claimed to have been courting Ramirez, mentioned, “he made repeated undesirable contact with me, relations and mates” and that he “confirmed up at locations I frequent to confront me every day.”

Individuals famous that the court docket submitting was dated June 11, which The Hollywood Reporter can verify was simply days earlier than manufacturing began on the hit ABC actuality courting competitors. The Golden Bachelorette and the Golden Bachelor are senior spinoffs from flagship sequence The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

A July 2 listening to was then postponed, Individuals reported, as a result of Ramirez was unable to be served — presumably, as a result of he was already on the Bachelor mansion in Agoura Hills, California, filming The Golden Bachelorette. At a later listening to date on July 24, the non permanent restraining order was then dropped and dismissed for “lack of prosecution for lack of service.”

Due to the timing, a supply near the present’s manufacturing tells THR that the submitting “occurred within the transient interval between completion of [the show’s] thorough background investigation and exhaustive vetting course of, and the start of manufacturing.”

Now that this data has come to gentle, the supply says ABC and producers Warner Horizon have “additional edited his already restricted display screen time and minimized him in promotional property transferring ahead.”

Vassos, who misplaced her husband of 32 years to most cancers in 2021, hails from the inaugural season of the Golden Bachelor with Gerry Turner. After exiting that season early resulting from a household emergency, she returned to guide the primary season of the Golden Bachelorette, making her debut this previous Wednesday. On the present’s first night time, she met 24 contestants and handed out 18 roses; Ramirez was amongst them.

Ramirez’s ABC bio describes the daddy of two as “the right mixture of romantic, candy and emotional” and an “educator [who] is prepared for love once more and misses that feeling of realizing you’re with the correct individual.”

On Tuesday, sooner or later earlier than the Golden Bachelorette premiered, it additionally got here to gentle that the winner of the newest season of The Bachelorette, Devin Strader, was arrested and had a restraining order filed in opposition to him by an ex-girlfriend a number of years earlier than coming onto the fact courting present.

THR reported that, whereas the affidavit of a housebreaking arrest was public throughout Strader’s vetting course of, the main points within the restraining order had been sealed when Bachelorette producers had been conducting their background checks. Strader, who referred to as off his engagement with star Jenn Tran between the pretaped finale and the reside After the Last Rose particular earlier this month, addressed the allegations that got here to gentle this week, saying, partly, “That restraining order was by no means granted, and absolutely dismissed. My school ex-girlfriend and I ended up reconciling and ultimately ended our relationship on good phrases. This was the primary time I ever fell in love and I realized rather a lot from our relationship. It was a rising expertise for each of us.”

Tran, in the meantime, is now competing on Dancing With the Stars, and informed THR at this week’s season premiere on Tuesday, after the Strader allegations got here to gentle, that she “therapeutic” and “pouring power again” into herself whereas competing on her subsequent actuality competitors present.