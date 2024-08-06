Gold for Gabby: Dominant 200m victory ensures Thomas’ first Olympic crown

Gold is Gabby’s, eventually.

Gabby Thomas surged to victory the ladies’s 200m last on Tuesday evening in Paris, successful wire-to-wire in 21.83 seconds. Within the course of, she has claimed her Olympic gold medal. Thomas led from the gun and completed with daylight between her and silver medalist Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia, who gained 100m gold on Saturday.

Thomas is joined on the medal podium by U.S. teammate Brittany Brown, who earned bronze for her first Olympic medal. Brown entered Paris with just one world medal (a silver from 2019 Worlds), and her 22.20-second sprint across the purple Stade de France observe has now added an Olympic bronze to her docket.

For the race’s emphatic victor, Thomas, this win comes after a string of falling wanting gold in main title races. On the Tokyo Olympics, she took bronze. In her subsequent big-ticket race, 2023 Worlds, it was a silver. Now in Paris, she’s obtained her gold.

From the second she landed within the Metropolis of Gentle, Thomas was the clear lady to beat. The withdrawal of Jamaican rival Shericka Jackson solely ballooned that concentrate on.

“There’s undoubtedly some added stress going into this Olympics,” Thomas informed NBC Olympics. “As soon as you have already had success, individuals are sort of ready so that you can mess up.”

With expectations totally mounted, Thomas did not mess up — not even shut. From the second the beginning pistol was fired, she was in cost.

The Paris Olympic title secures the 14th gold medal for the U.S. within the Olympic girls’s 200m, which breaks a 13-13 tie with Jamaica for essentially the most in historical past (no Jamaican earned a 200m medal this 12 months for the primary time since 1976). And Thomas is the primary American since Allyson Felix in 2012 to strike gold within the girls’s occasion.

The 27-year-old has endeared herself to the American public not simply along with her command of the observe, but in addition along with her extraordinary public well being work. She volunteers weekly at a Volunteer Healthcare Clinic (VHC) in Austin, Texas, which offers main care to kids and adults with out entry to such care.

“Lots of people can say they wish to do issues, however Gabby is definitely doing this work at a excessive degree,” stated the clinic’s Director of Volunteer Companies, Laura Hurst. “I don’t suppose you’ll be able to underestimate the facility of what one individual can do.”

With a Harvard diploma in neurobiology and international well being, plus a grasp’s in epidemiology from the College of Texas, Thomas is a protected wager to affect public well being for many years after she stops operating professionally.

“It is so fulfilling as a result of we’re truly making a direct affect and these are individuals who actually do have a necessity for healthcare,” Thomas stated.