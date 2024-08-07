Gold for Gabby: Dominant 200m victory ensures Thomas’ first Olympic crown

Gold is Gabby’s, eventually.

Gabby Thomas surged to victory the ladies’s 200m remaining on Tuesday evening in Paris, successful wire-to-wire in 21.83 seconds. Within the course of, she has claimed her Olympic gold medal. Thomas led from the gun and completed with daylight between her and silver medalist Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia, who received 100m gold on Saturday.

“I’m actually in disbelief as a result of having an Olympic gold medal is one thing in my wildest desires,” Thomas stated. “However on the similar time I understand how laborious I’ve fought for it. This has been six years within the making, head down, working laborious.

That is the happiest second of my life.

Thomas is joined on the medal podium by U.S. teammate Brittany Brown, who earned bronze for her first Olympic medal. Brown entered Paris with just one world medal (a silver from 2019 Worlds), and her 22.20-second sprint across the purple Stade de France monitor has now added an Olympic bronze to her docket.

For the race’s emphatic victor, Thomas, this win comes after a string of falling in need of gold in main title races. On the Tokyo Olympics, she took bronze. In her subsequent big-ticket race, 2023 Worlds, it was a silver. Now in Paris, she’s received her gold.

From the second she landed within the Metropolis of Mild, Thomas was the clear girl to beat. The withdrawal of Jamaican rival Shericka Jackson solely ballooned that concentrate on.

“There’s undoubtedly some added stress going into this Olympics,” Thomas instructed NBC Olympics. “As soon as you’ve got already had success, persons are form of ready so that you can mess up.”

With expectations totally mounted, Thomas did not mess up — not even shut. From the second the beginning pistol was fired, she was in cost.

“I simply knew that I had it,” she stated moments after her gold-winning run. “It was a confidence you could’t actually describe. In fact there was stress, however I felt assured.”

The Paris Olympic title secures the 14th gold medal for the U.S. within the Olympic ladies’s 200m, which breaks a 13-13 tie with Jamaica for essentially the most in historical past (no Jamaican earned a 200m medal this yr for the primary time since 1976). And Thomas is the primary American since Allyson Felix in 2012 to strike gold within the ladies’s occasion.

The 27-year-old has endeared herself to the American public not simply along with her command of the monitor, but additionally along with her extraordinary public well being work. She volunteers weekly at a Volunteer Healthcare Clinic (VHC) in Austin, Texas, which gives major care to kids and adults with out entry to such care.

“Lots of people can say they wish to do issues, however Gabby is definitely doing this work at a excessive stage,” stated the clinic’s Director of Volunteer Companies, Laura Hurst. “I don’t assume you’ll be able to underestimate the ability of what one particular person can do.”

With a Harvard diploma in neurobiology and world well being, plus a grasp’s in epidemiology from the College of Texas, Thomas is a protected guess to influence public well being for many years after she stops working professionally.

“It is so fulfilling as a result of we’re truly making a direct influence and these are individuals who actually do have a necessity for healthcare,” Thomas stated.