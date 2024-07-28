Golan Heights latest: Fears of Israel-Hezbollah war grow as world leaders urge restraint

‘The kids right here do not want extra struggle’

Paul Adams

Reporting from the Golan Heights

Strolling across the steep streets of this mountain neighborhood,

the sense of collective shock and mourning is overwhelming.

Small teams of males, ladies and youngsters, all wearing

black, are transferring round silently, from one grieving family to a different.

Generally you catch sight of individuals hugging or wiping away

one another’s tears.

Wahim, a instructor who knew most of the younger victims, was

totally distraught, uncertain whether or not to try to categorical his emotions or keep

silent.

“It is a catastrophe. How do I even begin,” he mentioned, earlier than

apologising and dissolving into sobs.

Ivan Ebrahim pulled up an image of his 10-year-old cousin,

Milar Shaar, the youngest sufferer. A boy who beloved soccer and gaming.

“He’s the best child right here. All people beloved him,” Ivan

mentioned.

“I don’t know. It’s arduous to explain.”

Picture supply, Reuters Picture caption, Mourners carry coffins through the funeral of youngsters in Majdal Shams

“We haven’t slept since yesterday,” Milar’s uncle, Nassar Ebrahim tells me. “The entire city is in mourning.”

The individuals of Majdal Shams are used to the sound of rockets overhead, however yesterday’s strike took all of them unexpectedly.

“I don’t assume the federal government wants to reply,” Nassar says. “They should finish the struggle, so no-one dies on both aspect.”

The temper up right here, away from the occasional indignant outbursts down on the soccer pitch, is extraordinarily subdued.

However this is part of the world the place hospitality runs deep.

A gaggle of younger males name us over, providing water thimbles of robust espresso.

They’re decided to remain put, regardless of the hazard.

“We Druze don’t go away our houses,” one tells me, echoing a quiet defiance we encounter elsewhere.

With regards to what occurs subsequent, they’re unanimous: they don’t need a wider struggle.

“The kids right here, the youngsters in Lebanon, the youngsters in Gaza. They don’t want extra struggle,” one other says.