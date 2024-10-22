Goat Farm on Hawaii

Creator

Chef Todd Mohr

March 23, 2010

If you wish to see how goats cheese is made, go to a goat farm. Should you go to a goat farm, you would possibly as effectively go to at least one within the “upcountry” of Maui, Hawaii.

My journey to the Browsing Goat Dairy Farm in Hawaii was an incredible schooling and a enjoyable day. The goats are handled very effectively, and their milk is handled even higher. Plus, I came upon there’s 50 females to at least one male goat on the farm. Not baaaaaaad. (sorry)

I’m at all times curious to seek out out precisely the place my meals comes from and a visit to an area farm is the best way to do it. I’m a giant fan of goat cheese, or chevre, due to its delicate, spreadable texture, creamy however sharp taste, however largely for its melting talents.

I typically use goat cheese as a thickener for sauces. My “South of France” rooster video that the members of WebCookingClasses get pleasure from is an ideal illustration how goat cheese can add taste and texture to pan sauces.

The South of France Rooster begins with a primary sauté process. Pan sizzling first. Somewhat little bit of water within the pan evaporates so I do know it’s at the very least 212f. Then, I add a really small quantity of olive oil, and let that warmth till convection begins. That is an indicator that the oil is nearly to smoke. A rooster breast is cooked 75% on one facet, watching the coagulation of proteins, then completed on the opposite facet.

After sautéing shallots and mushrooms within the ensuing pan fond, the pan is deglazed with white wine, after which mounted with goat cheese and entire grain mustard.

Once you return the rooster to the pan, it bathes in a creamy white sauce that didn’t want roux or a slurry to make it keep on with your fork.

Visiting the goat farm in Hawaii was an incredible inside have a look at what nice care our native farmers are taking to offer essentially the most healthful components for us to get pleasure from.