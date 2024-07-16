Glenn Youngkin’s speech at Republican National Convention: Watch

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took the rostrum on the Republican Nationwide Conference in Milwaukee on Monday night in an handle that echoed many acquainted themes of the night, specializing in the financial influence of inflation.

Beforehand a businessman, Youngkin has been governor of Virginia since 2022. His title has been floated as a possible working mate for former President Donald Trump.

The Republican Nationwide Conference is in Milwaukee by means of Thursday the place former President Donald Trump on Thursday will formally settle for the occasion’s nomination for the 2024 Election.

USA TODAY and the USA TODAY Community have greater than 40 journalists on the bottom in Milwaukee and you may comply with together with our dwell weblog for updates all through the day

RNC 2024 dwell updates:What is the schedule of audio system? Marjorie Taylor Greene, Katie Britt give remarks

What to learn about Glenn Youngkin

Who he’s : Conservative governor of Virginia, attainable VP candidate

: Conservative governor of Virginia, attainable VP candidate What function he performs: Speaker on the conference

Speaker on the conference Key quote: “Tonight, America the land of alternative simply does not really feel like that any extra”

When and the place is the Republican Nationwide Conference?

The Republicans’ conference will happen over 4 days, from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Fiserv Discussion board, house of the Milwaukee Bucks, would be the most important venue for the RNC.

There additionally can be occasions on the close by College of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Area and the Baird Heart.

How will you watch the occasion and keep up-to-date on conference information?

USA TODAY is streaming the RNC from begin to end, and you may watch it right here beginning Monday, July 15:

Updates from the RNC can be obtainable at gopconvention2024.com.