Glenn Close, Halle Berry Join Kim Kardashian in Hulu’s All’s Fair

Ryan Murphy’s new authorized drama, All’s Honest, has added seasoned actresses Glenn Shut and Halle Berry to star alongside Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian, who was introduced as a solid member in December 2023, will function an govt producer as will Murphy, 58, Deadline reported on Monday, July 8. Shut, 77, and Berry, 57, will act and function govt producers as properly.

Murphy beforehand described the brand new present as “a high-end, shiny and attractive grownup procedural,” per the outlet.

Kardashian, 43, will painting a profitable divorce lawyer and proprietor of an all-female legislation agency in Los Angeles. Shut and Berry’s roles have but to be revealed.

The brand new sequence, which was penned by Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, will mark Shut’s return to the authorized drama style after starring on FX’s Damages from 2007 to 2012. The actress has since appeared on TV exhibits together with Tehran and three episodes of The New Look, along with films like Swan Music and 2023’s Coronary heart of Stone.

Berry, for her half, hasn’t starred on a TV sequence since Extant the place she performed Molly Woods and Humanich Molly from 2014 to 2015. The actress, nonetheless, has stayed busy with films equivalent to Kingsman: The Golden Circle, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Bruised and 2022’s Moonfall.

Kardashian, in the meantime, teamed up with Murphy for season 12 of American Horror Story. The truth star performed Siobhan Corbyn on the FX sequence, which aired in two components, concluding in April.

“I hold saying this, she knew each line and I simply thought she was so good,” AHS costar Emma Roberts completely advised Us Weekly of Kardashian final month. “I liked watching her and it was actually enjoyable to work together with her. And I simply love that each season of that present, Ryan Murphy at all times makes a enjoyable shock casting determination and it’s as enjoyable for the viewers as it’s for the opposite actors on the present.”

Not solely has Kardashian labored with Murphy on AHS, which was cocreated by Brad Falchuk, however she can be a mega star for Hulu. After Maintaining Up With the Kardashians ended its 20-season run on E! in 2021, it was rebranded as The Kardashians on Hulu.

Whereas Kardashian will not be a lawyer but, she has been learning for her legislation diploma since 2019. She handed the “child bar” in 2021 however will not be a full-fledged lawyer.

“I’m in all probability going to take the bar in February 2025,” Kardashian mentioned on the 2023 Time100 Summit in April 2023. “I believe it’s, like, a 36 % go charge.”

All’s Honest marks the primary sequence underneath Murphy’s cope with Disney after his Netflix settlement got here to an finish in June 2023. Along with creating the present, Murphy will direct and assist write the challenge.

The present is predicted to start manufacturing in late 2024 and premiere in early 2025, per Deadline.