Glenmorangie Single Malt Tasting at Houston bar Reserve 101

Writer

Mike Raymond

Printed

March 1, 2011

Phrase rely

323

What a distinction a cask makes: Tuesday, Jan. 25 is Glenmorangie tasting night time at Reserve 101, Houston’s premier nice whiskey and cocktail bar, positioned downtown on the nook of Caroline and Dallas throughout from Home of Blues.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the Glenmorangie Scotch tasting might be performed by Reserve 101 co-owner and nice whiskey connoisseur Mike Raymond and can function 4 of the distillery’s single-malt Highland merchandise: Glenmorangie Authentic; Lasanta; Nectar D’Or; and Quinta Ruban.

“Our picks for the tasting emphasize the flavour, depth and character of wood-finish getting older,” says Raymond. “We’ll begin with the Authentic Glenmorangie Highland single malt, then comply with with the identical product completed the final two years in barrels that beforehand contained completely different wines: Quinta Ruban, aged in port wine casks from Portugal; Lasanta, aged in sherry casks from Spain; and Nectar D’Or, aged in Sauternes casks from France.”

Glenmorangie Distillery, based in 1843 and positioned within the North Sea village of Tain, operates the tallest stills in Scotland at almost 17 toes. Tall stills produce smoother, purer whiskey, as a result of solely the lightest vapors attain the highest for condensation into spirits. The “spirit lower” is then matured in American white oak casks for not less than 10 years, after which some merchandise are completed in wine casks so as to add refined flavors.

Extra details about the Jan. twenty fifth tasting is obtainable on the bar’s website at February’s Tuesday Tastings will function Woodford Reserve super-premium Kentucky bourbon on the first, Glenfiddich Scotch on the eighth, A.H. Hirsch Bourbon on the fifteenth and Maker’s Mark American Whiskey on the twenty second.

Reserve 101, Houston’s premier whiskey bar, makes a speciality of premium whiskeys, providing over 130 varieties, plus Martinis and different cocktails, wine and beer. The bar makes its personal distinctive infusions, mixing whiskey and different liquors with such unique substances as pecans and cinnamon, apples, peaches, peppers and different flavors chosen by Raymond and co-owner Steve Lengthy.